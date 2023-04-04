Synergie : Record high turnover and earnings in 2022

Mr Victorien VANEY

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

RECORD HIGH TURNOVER

AND EARNINGS IN 2022

Turnover: €2.916.0 million (+8.1%)

Net profit: €88.2 million (+16.5%)

The Board of Directors of SYNERGIE, chaired by Victorien Vaney, met on 4 April 2023 and approved the full-yearfinancial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022. The auditing procedures for these financial statements are complete and the corresponding reports are being issued.

Consolidated - in € million 2022 2021 % Turnover 2,916.0 2,696.6 8.1% Ebitda 162.3 147.3 10.2% Current operating profit 1 138.1 124.3 11.1% Operating profit 129.4 116.5 11.1% Financial expense 0.9 (1.0) - Profit before tax 130.3 115.4 12.9% Tax expense 2 (42.1) (39.7) - Net profit 88.2 75.7 16.5% Net profit Group share 83.8 70.9 18.2%

1 Before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

2 of which the French valued-added contribution for business (CVAE) of €8.5 million in 2022 and €7.6 million in 2021

TURNOVER OF €2,916.0 MILLION

Consolidated business broke a new record for the year at €2,916 million, exceeding the 2021 performance and reflecting growth of 8.1% (+7.7% on a like-for-like basis), Q4 business also reached historical highs.

The performance was driven by contributions from all regions where the Group operates, with a particularly strong activity in France (42.9% of turnover).

In France, the year was highlighted by significant growth (+11.6%), ending at a very buoyant pace (+13.3% in Q4); turnover amounted to €1,250.1 million (€1,196 million excluding digital services).

The contribution from international business remained consistent at 57.1%, with Southern Europe representing a dominant share of turnover at €982.3 million, of which €736.2 million from Italy (25% of Group business); the strong positions acquired in other regions were maintained, with turnover of €607.5 million for Northern and Eastern Europe (including the Benelux at €329.8 million) and €76.1 million for countries outside Europe.

