Synergie: acquisition of IPA Personnel Services in Australia

April 09, 2024 at 01:30 am EDT Share

Already present in Australia since 2012 through its subsidiary Synaco, Synergie announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire IPA Personnel Services, an expert in recruitment, staff delegation and HR solutions in this country.



This company benefits from a large portfolio of strategic customers and is expected to generate sales of around A$95 million in 2023, with a network of 12 branches, mainly in the eastern regions of Australia.



With this acquisition, Synergie will gain access to markets such as public administration, renewable energies and water distribution infrastructures. It will generate proforma annual sales estimated at 190 million Australian dollars in 2023.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.