Synergie: new sales record in 2023

February 01, 2024 at 07:29 am EST

In a deteriorated environment, particularly in France, Synergie has set a new sales record for 2023, at nearly 3.11 billion euros, up 6.6% on the previous year (+2.9% on a like-for-like basis).



The human resources services group highlights its strategy of diversification and internationalization, with all geographic regions contributing to this performance, and international operations accounting for 58.4% of its business.



'With a very solid financial structure and a high level of cash,' Synergie says it has the 'necessary resources to pursue new acquisitions and strategic investments'.



