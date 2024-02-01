Synergie: new sales record in 2023
The human resources services group highlights its strategy of diversification and internationalization, with all geographic regions contributing to this performance, and international operations accounting for 58.4% of its business.
'With a very solid financial structure and a high level of cash,' Synergie says it has the 'necessary resources to pursue new acquisitions and strategic investments'.
