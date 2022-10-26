Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Synergon Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNRG   BG1100033981

SYNERGON HOLDING AD

(SNRG)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
1.050 BGN   -11.02%
08:18aSynergon : Insider information
PU
10/12Synergon : Insider information
PU
10/10Synergon : Insider information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synergon : Insider information

10/26/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Insider information 26.10.2022 14:37:24 (local time)

Company: Synergon Holding AD-Sofia (SNRG)
Notification of the registered with the Commercial Register decision for extension of the liquidation period of the subsidiary, July 2020 OOD
The entire piece of news may be accessed via the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Synergon Holding AD published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 12:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart SYNERGON HOLDING AD
Synergon Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Evgeniya Dimitrova Slavcheva Chairman-Management Board
Marin Petrov Stoyanov CEO & Member-Management Board
Stefan Velichkov Gandev Chief Financial Officer
Bedo Bohos Doganyan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rumen Valeri Panaitov Director-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNERGON HOLDING AD40.00%10
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.48%51 326
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.88%19 685
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.78%10 763
HAL TRUST-20.55%10 021
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-13.52%9 803