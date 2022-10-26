Synergon : Insider information

Insider information
26.10.2022 14:37:24 (local time)
Company: Synergon Holding AD-Sofia (SNRG)
Notification of the registered with the Commercial Register decision for extension of the liquidation period of the subsidiary, July 2020 OOD
The entire piece of news may be accessed via the financial website X3News.
