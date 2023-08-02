Synergon Holding AD (Synergon Holding PLC) is a Bulgaria-based holding company that is principally engaged in the acquisition, appraisal and managing of shares, bonds, as well as the cession of licenses for patents. It specializes in the restructuring and management of its subsidiaries, the establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as the investment in and financing of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. The Holding's portfolio includes investments in such sectors as trade, tourism, chemical industry, furniture and home fixtures and supplies manufacture and construction. In February 2014, it acquired Hotel Evropa Medikal Eood.

