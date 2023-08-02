Insider information 02.08.2023 16:37:26 (local time)
Company: Synergon Holding AD-Sofia (SNRG)
Company: Synergon Holding AD-Sofia (SNRG)
Notification regarding the sale of shares of the capital of subsidiary Slatina AD
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Synergon Holding AD published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 13:57:46 UTC.