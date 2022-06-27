Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Synergon Holding AD
  News
  Summary
    SNRG   BG1100033981

SYNERGON HOLDING AD

(SNRG)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
0.6850 BGN   -14.38%
Synergon : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

06/27/2022
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 27.06.2022 16:59:35 (local time)

Company: Synergon Holding AD-Sofia (SNRG)
The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Synergon Holding dated 27 June 2022 has passed the following resolutions:
- Adoption of the 2021 individual and consolidated activity reports of the managing bodies
- Adoption of the 2021 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company
- Adoption of the reports of the registered auditor on the verification of the 2021 individual and consolidated annual financial reports
- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2021
- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2021
- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies
- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2021
- Election of a registered auditor for 2022
- Election of an Audit Committee
- Re-election of the members of the Supervisory Board with a new 5-year mandate
- No 2021 dividend distribution
- Allocation of the 2021 profit of BGN 483,606.23 to the retained earnings
- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies
- Adoption of amendments to the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Synergon Holding AD published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 18:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
