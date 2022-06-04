Synergy Green Industries : Credit Rating

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 - CRISIL Limited on the Bank Facilities & Fixed Deposits of the Company.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, this is to inform you regarding the credit rating of Long Term/ Short Term Bank facilities as well as Fixed Deposits being availed by the Company as summarized below:
Tenure
Rating
Long Term Rating
'CRISIL BBB-/Stable'
Short Term Rating
'CRISIL A3'
FD Ratings
'FA-/Stable'
We are also enclosing herewith scanned copies of the letters received from CRISIL Ratings for your kind perusal.
We request you to please take the above information on your record.
RL/SGYGIPL/288642/BLR/0622/35545
June 03, 2022
Mr. S. R. Shirgaonkar
Managing Director
Synergy Green Industries Limited
392 E, Shahupuri
Post Box No. 201, Kolhapur - 416216 9011050068
Re: Review of CRISIL Ratings on the bank facilities of Synergy Green Industries Limited
All ratings assigned by CRISIL Ratings are kept under continuous surveillance and review.
Please find in the table below the ratings outstanding for the debt instruments/facilities of the company, and the rating actions by CRISIL Ratings on the ratings as on date.
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated
Rs.101.06 Crore
Long Term Rating
CRISIL BBB-/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short Term Rating
CRISIL A3 (Reaffirmed)
As per our Rating Agreement, CRISIL Ratings would disseminate the ratings, along with the outlook, through its publications and other media, and keep the ratings, along with the outlook, under surveillance over the life of the instrument/facility. CRISIL Ratings reserves the right to withdraw, or revise the ratings, along with the outlook, at any time, on the basis of new information, or unavailability of information, or other circumstances which CRISIL Ratings believes may have an impact on the ratings. Please visit www.crisilratings.com and search with the name of the rated entity to access the latest rating/s.
In the event of the company not availing the proposed facilities within a period of 180 days from the date of this letter, a fresh letter of revalidation from CRISIL Ratings will be necessary.
This letter will remain valid till March 31, 2023. After this date, please insist for a new rating letter (dated later than March 31, 2023). Please visit www.crisilratings.com to confirm that the rating continues to be under surveillance and the rating is still valid.
Jumana Badshah
Nivedita Shibu
Associate Director - CRISIL Ratings
Associate Director - CRISIL Ratings
Disclaimer: A rating by CRISIL Ratings reflects CRISIL Ratings' current opinion on the likelihood of timely payment of the obligations under the rated instrument, and does not constitute an audit of the rated entity by CRISIL Ratings. Our ratings are based on information provided by the issuer or obtained by CRISIL Ratings from sources it considers reliable. CRISIL Ratings does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of the information on which the rating is based. A rating by CRISIL Ratings is not a recommendation to buy / sell or hold the rated instrument; it does not comment on the market price or suitability for a particular investor. CRISIL Ratings has a practice of keeping all its ratings under surveillance and ratings are revised as and when circumstances so warrant. CRISIL Ratings is not responsible for any errors and especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever to the subscribers / users / transmitters / distributors of its ratings. CRISIL Ratings' criteria are available without charge to the public on the web site, www.crisilratings.com. CRISIL Ratings or its associates may have other commercial transactions with the company/entity. For the latest rating information on any instrument of any company rated by CRISIL Ratings, please visit www.crisilratings.comor contact Customer Service Helpdesk at CRISILratingdesk@crisil.comor at 1800- 267-1301
Annexure 1 - Bank-wise details of various facility classes (outstanding facilities)
S.No.
Bank Facility
Bank
Amount (Rs.
Outstanding Rating
in Crore)
1
Cash Credit
The Saraswat Co-Operative
25
CRISIL BBB-/Stable
Bank Limited
2
Cash Credit
IndusInd Bank Limited
25
CRISIL BBB-/Stable
3
Proposed Working Capital
--
5.13
CRISIL A3
Facility
4
Term Loan
The Saraswat Co-Operative
25.93
CRISIL BBB-/Stable
Bank Limited
5
Term Loan
IndusInd Bank Limited
20
CRISIL BBB-/Stable
Total
101.06
RL/SGYGIPL/288642/FD/0622/35546
June 03, 2022
Mr. S. R. Shirgaonkar
Managing Director
Synergy Green Industries Limited
392 E, Shahupuri
Post Box No. 201,
Kolhapur - 416216 9011050068 / 0231-2658375
Re: Review of CRISIL Rating for Rs.14.5 of Fixed Deposit of Synergy Green Industries Limited
All ratings assigned by CRISIL Ratings are kept under continuous surveillance and review.
CRISIL Ratings has, after due consideration, reaffirmed the "F A-/Stable" (pronounced "F A minus with stable outlook") rating for the captioned Debt Programme, This rating indicates degree of safety regarding timely payment of interest and principal is satisfactory. Changes in circumstances can affect such issues more than those in the higher rated categories.
As per our Rating Agreement, CRISIL Ratings would disseminate the rating along with outlook through its publications and other media, and keep the rating along with outlook under surveillance for the life of the instrument. CRISIL Ratings reserves the right to withdraw, or revise the rating / outlook assigned to the captioned programme at any time, on the basis of new information, or unavailability of information, or other circumstances which CRISIL Ratings believes may have an impact on the rating.
Jumana Badshah
Nivedita Shibu
Associate Director - CRISIL Ratings
Associate Director - CRISIL Ratings
Synergy Green Industries Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 04:51:04 UTC.