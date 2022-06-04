Synergy Green Industries : Credit Rating

CONFIDENTIAL

June 03, 2022

Mr. S. R. Shirgaonkar

Managing Director

Synergy Green Industries Limited

392 E, Shahupuri

Post Box No. 201, Kolhapur - 416216 9011050068

Dear Mr. S. R. Shirgaonkar,

Re: Review of CRISIL Ratings on the bank facilities of Synergy Green Industries Limited

All ratings assigned by CRISIL Ratings are kept under continuous surveillance and review.

Please find in the table below the ratings outstanding for the debt instruments/facilities of the company, and the rating actions by CRISIL Ratings on the ratings as on date.

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs.101.06 Crore Long Term Rating CRISIL BBB-/Stable (Reaffirmed) Short Term Rating CRISIL A3 (Reaffirmed)

(Bank-wise details as per Annexure 1)

As per our Rating Agreement, CRISIL Ratings would disseminate the ratings, along with the outlook, through its publications and other media, and keep the ratings, along with the outlook, under surveillance over the life of the instrument/facility. CRISIL Ratings reserves the right to withdraw, or revise the ratings, along with the outlook, at any time, on the basis of new information, or unavailability of information, or other circumstances which CRISIL Ratings believes may have an impact on the ratings. Please visit www.crisilratings.com and search with the name of the rated entity to access the latest rating/s.

In the event of the company not availing the proposed facilities within a period of 180 days from the date of this letter, a fresh letter of revalidation from CRISIL Ratings will be necessary.

This letter will remain valid till March 31, 2023. After this date, please insist for a new rating letter (dated later than March 31, 2023). Please visit www.crisilratings.com to confirm that the rating continues to be under surveillance and the rating is still valid.

Should you require any clarification, please feel free to get in touch with us.

With warm regards,

Yours sincerely,

Jumana Badshah Nivedita Shibu Associate Director - CRISIL Ratings Associate Director - CRISIL Ratings

