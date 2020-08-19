Log in
Brazilian Police Arrest German Efromovitch on Shipbuilding Corruption Allegations

08/19/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's Federal Police arrested German Efromovitch, the Bolivian-born former chairman of airline group Avianca Holdings SA, and his brother Jose on Wednesday for allegedly paying bribes related to a contract to build ships for a Petrobras subsidiary.

Both men were placed under house arrest in Sao Paulo, rather than jailed, because of health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Police also carried out six search warrants on the two men's residences and on offices of companies they own, according to court documents.

German Efromovich denied during a televised interview that he paid any executives at the subsidiary, known as Transpetro, in return for contracts. The Wall Street Journal was unable to contact either brother or a representative for comment.

The arrests are part of the continuing Operation Car Wash corruption investigation that has seen dozens of executives of construction companies arrested and convicted for bribery related to contracts with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. The action is unrelated to German Efromovich's former role at Avianca.

German Efromovich's Synergy Group Corp. is the owner of a shipyard in Rio de Janeiro called Estaleiro Ilha SA, or EISA, that won a contract from Transpetro in 2008 to build four ships for the oil and gas transportation firm. Transpetro's then-chief executive, Sergio Machado, is now collaborating with prosecutors, according to the police. synergy g

Mr. Machado told investigators that he asked German Efromovich for a payment equal to 2% of the value of the contract and that in return Mr. Efromovich offered him a contract to invest in a company with oil fields in Ecuador as a vehicle for the payments which included a clause with a 28-million-real ($5.1 million) cancellation fine.

The company then cancelled the contract and paid the former Transpetro executive the 28 million reais via 65 payments to foreign bank accounts from 2009 through 2013, the police said.

In return for the payments, EISA received favorable treatment on various terms in the contract for the ships, and in other areas, including receiving some payments early and the granting of some contracts with Transpetro without a bidding process, the prosecutors' office said.

The payments were made via a "large, complex and sophisticated" international corporate structure set up to shield and launder the income, the police said. Jose Efromovich was also involved in various parts of the operation to pay bribes, according to court documents.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

