Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Synergy Group Holdings International Limited    1539   KYG8650S1075

SYNERGY GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(1539)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synergy International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 06:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Synergy Group Holdings International Limited

滙能集團控股國際有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1539)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

The board of directors (the "Board") of Synergy Group Holdings International Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, due to health reason, Mr. Tong Man Chun ("Mr. Tong") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company ("Company Secretary") and the chief financial officer of the Company ("CFO") and he has also ceased to act as the authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") as well as the authorised representative for the Company for acceptance of service of process and notice in Hong Kong on behalf of the Company under the Companies Ordinance (Cap 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) of the Company (collectively, the "Authorised Representatives"), in each case, with effect from 18 September 2020.

Mr. Tong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter that should be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Lo Chu Wing ("Mr. Lo") has been appointed as the Company Secretary and the Authorised Representatives with effect from 18 September 2020. Mr. Lo satisfies the qualification requirements for company secretary under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.

1

The biographical details of Mr. Lo are as follows:

Mr. Lo is the company secretarial manager of CS Legend Corporate Services Limited, a professional services provider specialising in corporate services. He is currently the company secretary of Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1991), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lo has substantial experience in the corporate secretarial field. He has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as private and offshore companies. Mr. Lo holds a Bachelor's Degree of Business Administration in Accounting from Hong Kong Baptist University. He is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Tong for his contribution to the Company during his term of office and would also like to express its welcome to Mr. Lo on his appointment. The Board is still in search of a suitable candidate for the position of CFO following Mr. Tong's resignation.

By order of the Board

Synergy Group Holdings International Limited

Wong Man Fai Mansfield

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Man Fai Mansfield and Mr. Lam Arthur; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chung Koon Yan, Mr. Cheung Yick Hung Jackie and Dr. Wong Chi Ying Anthony.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Synergy Group Holdings International Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 10:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SYNERGY GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
06:35aSYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : Change of company secretary and authorised representativ..
PU
09/16SYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 16 se..
PU
09/09SYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : IT Synergy Group, LLC Storms The IT Service Industry Wit..
AQ
08/27SYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual resu..
PU
08/21SYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : Termination of the previous placing agreement and placin..
PU
08/19Brazilian Police Arrest German Efromovitch on Shipbuilding Corruption Allegat..
DJ
08/17SYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental placing agreement in relation to placing of..
PU
08/16SYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : Trading halt
PU
08/14SYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : Placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
08/12SYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement in relation to inside information and under..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 127 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2020 -110 M -14,2 M -14,2 M
Net Debt 2020 236 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 99,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SYNERGY GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Synergy Group Holdings International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNERGY GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Man Fai Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Kuen Cheng Chief Operating Officer
Man Chun Tong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Arthur Lam Vice Chairman
Koon Yan Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNERGY GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-60.53%13
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.46%7 360
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.39.36%5 959
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-11.61%5 948
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED100.72%5 465
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.48%4 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group