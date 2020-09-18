Synergy International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Synergy Group Holdings International Limited

滙能集團控股國際有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1539)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

The board of directors (the "Board") of Synergy Group Holdings International Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, due to health reason, Mr. Tong Man Chun ("Mr. Tong") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company ("Company Secretary") and the chief financial officer of the Company ("CFO") and he has also ceased to act as the authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") as well as the authorised representative for the Company for acceptance of service of process and notice in Hong Kong on behalf of the Company under the Companies Ordinance (Cap 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) of the Company (collectively, the "Authorised Representatives"), in each case, with effect from 18 September 2020.

Mr. Tong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter that should be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Lo Chu Wing ("Mr. Lo") has been appointed as the Company Secretary and the Authorised Representatives with effect from 18 September 2020. Mr. Lo satisfies the qualification requirements for company secretary under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.