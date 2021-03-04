Synergy International : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 February 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 28/2/2021

REVISED

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date Submitted

Synergy Group Holdings International Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 4/3/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1539

Description :

Synergy Group

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$500,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Description : No. of other classes of shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) : No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AII. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

660,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

Balance at close of the month

660,000,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme Granted

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$1.268 Share Option Scheme adopted on 5/3/2015

(as amended on 26/10/2016) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Exercise Price HK$0.290 Share Option Scheme adopted on 5/3/2015

(as amended on 26/10/2016) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

Nil

Movement during the month Exercised No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 1,650,000 Nil 26,050,000 Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) - - (Other class) - -

CancelledLapsedNil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

960,000

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

2.

3.

4.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable: No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 1. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class)

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

Type of Issue

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer during the which may month be issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month

5. Scrip dividend Class of shares issuable (Note 1) ________ At price :State Issue and allotment ( / / )currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

6. Repurchase of shares Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / )Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

7. Redemption of shares Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / )

8. Consideration issue

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

At price :

( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) Issue and allotment

State

Type of Issue 9. Capital reorganisation

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer during the which may month be issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

10. Other

(Please specify)At price :

State currency Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

Total E.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)Nil - - - -

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

(2)

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil - - - -

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

- -

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

(i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

(ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

(iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;

(iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

(v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

(vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

(vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

(viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: Mr. Wong Man Fai Mansfield

Title: Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : 1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). 2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. 3. "Identical" means in this context: 4. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.