Synertec Corporation Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Ian Campbell as independent nonexecutive Director of the Company, effective from 1 December 2023. Ian is an experienced debt capital markets professional with an extensive and demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry as a trusted advisor to corporate Australia. Skilled in portfolio management, capital markets, risk management and corporate finance, Ian brings a diverse and highly qualified background to the Board of Synertec.

Ian was most recently Managing Director and Global Vice Chair Debt Capital Markets and Head of Sustainability & Corporate Transition at Citi. Across his 13-year career at Citi, he was involved in raising over US$500 billion in funding from global markets for corporate Australia, State and Federal Governments, and embedded Citi as Australia?s leading international Debt Capital Markets franchise. Through his time at Citi, Ian developed skills across the full range of ESG advisory regulation and disclosure, as well as green financing structures.

Over the past two years, Ian has been working closely with the Executive Directors of Synertec to explore potential funding opportunities across a diverse range of organisations and financial products, and has made several important introductions to potential customers for Powerhouse within the mining and energy sectors in Australia and the United States. Prior to his time at Citi, Ian worked in debt capital markets with Daiwa Securities and Deutsche Bank in Australia and the UK. Ian holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Australian National University and has completed a Towards Net Zero Emissions course at Cambridge University that has assisted in growing his expertise across the changing Sustainability and ESG advisory ecosystem.