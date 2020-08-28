Synertone Communication : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

協 同 通 信 集 團 有 限 公 司

Synertone Communication Corporation

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1613)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 28 August 2020 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular of Synertone Communication Corporation (the "Company") dated 28 July 2020 setting out, inter alia, the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 28 August 2020 (the "Notice").

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company (the "Directors") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM, as set out in the Notice, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.