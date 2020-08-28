Log in
Synertone Communication : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

08/28/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

協 同 通 信 集 團 有 限 公 司

Synertone Communication Corporation

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1613)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 28 August 2020 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular of Synertone Communication Corporation (the "Company") dated 28 July 2020 setting out, inter alia, the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 28 August 2020 (the "Notice").

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company (the "Directors") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM, as set out in the Notice, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.

The poll results of the AGM are as follows:

Number of Shares

Ordinary Resolutions

(approximate %)

For

Against

1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated

435,048,958

0

financial statements and the reports of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Directors and the auditor of the Company for the

year ended 31 March 2020.

2.

To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng

435,048,958

0

Limited as the auditor of the Company and to

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.

3.

(a) To re-elect Mr. Han Weining as Director.

435,048,958

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(b) To re-elect Mr. Lam Ying Hung Andy as

435,048,958

0

Director

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

4. To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of

435,048,958

0

the Directors.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

5A.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

435,048,958

0

repurchase shares of the Company.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

5B.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

435,038,078

10,880

issue, allot and deal with new shares of the

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

Company.

6.

To approve the addition of an amount representing

435,038,078

10,880

the aggregate number of shares of the Company

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

mentioned in resolution numbered 5A to the

aggregate number of shares of the Company that

may be issued pursuant to resolution numbered

5B.

As all or a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,032,363,200 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Synertone Communication Corporation

Han Weining

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Han Weining; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Ying Hung Andy, Mr. Wang Chen and Ms. Li Mingqi.

Disclaimer

Synertone Communication Corp. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:27:06 UTC
