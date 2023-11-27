Official SYNEX RENEWABLE ENERGY CORPORATION press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX: SXI) (the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results of the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 27, 2023.

Description of Matter Outcome of Vote To set the number of directors at seven (7) The resolution was passed by the requisite majority. Details of the voting was as follows: For: Against: 2,824,325

(91.23%) 271,390

(8.77%) To elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year All nominees proposed by management were elected. Details of the voting was as follows: For: Withheld: Daniel J. Russell 2,813,655

(90.89%) 282,040

(9.11%) Tanya L. DeAngelis 2,813,655

(90.89%) 282,040

(9.11%) Richard McGivern 2,817,655

(91.02%) 278,040

(8.98%) Danny Sgro 2,820,305

(91.10%) 275,390

(8.90%)) Michael Flynn 3,095,625

(100.00%) 70

(0.00%) Murray Margolis 3,095,695

(100.00%) 0

(0.00%) Adarsh Mehta 3,088,975

(99.78%) 6,720

(0.22%) To appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration The resolution was passed. Details of the voting was as follows: For: Withheld: 3,088,995

(99.78%) 6,700

(0.22%)

Given the role of Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon") in connection with the Company's previously announced strategic review process, it was mutually agreed that Michael Flynn, a managing director of Beacon, would not consent to his election as a director of the Company. Accordingly, as of the date hereof, the board of directors of the Company consists of six directors, namely Daniel J. Russell, Tanya L. DeAngelis, Richard McGivern, Danny Sgro, Murray Margolis and Adarsh Mehta.

"We would like to thank outgoing board member Paul J. O'Sullivan for his contributions to the Company. We are delighted to welcome newly elected board member Murray Margolis", said Daniel J. Russell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Synex is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. It has ownership interests in 12 MW of operating hydro projects in British Columbia and owns a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications, and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of capacity, and approximately 17 wind development sites that could provide up to 4,850 MW of clean power in British Columbia. For further information, visit www.synex.com.

