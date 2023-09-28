Synex Renewable Energy Corporation reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CAD 2.2 million compared to CAD 3.35 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 2.2 million compared to CAD 3.35 million a year ago.

Net loss was CAD 1.75 million compared to CAD 0.663631 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.43 compared to CAD 0.17 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.43 compared to CAD 0.17 a year ago.