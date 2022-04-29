Syngene International : Postal Ballot

Ref: Syn/CS/SE/BM/2022-23/April/13

Syngene International Limited

Biocon SEZ, Biocon Park, Plot No. 2 & 3, Bommasandra Industrial Area, IV Phase, Jigani Link Road, Bengaluru 560 099, Karnataka, India

T +91 80 6891 8000

F +91 80 6891 8808

CIN: L85110KA1993PLC014937

April 29, 2022

www.syngeneintl.com

To, The Manager, BSE Limited Corporate Relationship Department Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 To, The Manager, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Communication Department Bandra (EAST), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 539268 Scrip Symbol: SYNGENE Sub: Intimation of Postal Ballot and Cut-off Date

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 27, 2022 had approved the Postal Ballot Notice for seeking approval of the members by way of postal ballot by electronic means on the following resolution:

TO APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT OF DR CARL DECICCO (DIN: 08576667) AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY.

We would like to inform you that the Company has considered Friday, April 22, 2022, as the cut-off date for determining eligible members to participate in the postal ballot process.

The Board has appointed Mr. V. Sreedharan, (FCS 2347; CP 833), Practicing Company Secretary and in his absence Mr. Pradeep B Kulkarni, Practicing Company Secretary, Bengaluru (FCS 7260; CP 7835) or Ms. Devika Satyanarayana, Practicing Company Secretary, Bengaluru (FCS 11323; CP 17024) as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

Further, we would like to inform you that the Company has completed the dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice on Friday, April 29, 2022 to all the members whose name appear in the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners, as received from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on the cut-off date i.e. Friday, April 22, 2022.

We are enclosing herewith the copy of Postal Ballot Notice dispatched to the members for your record.

The above information will also be available on the website of the company at https://www.syngeneintl.com/investor-relations

Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For SYNGENE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

____________

Priyadarshini Mahapatra

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Enclosures:

Notice of the Postal Ballot

Syngene International Limited

Registered Office: Biocon Park, Biocon SEZ, Plot No. 2 & 3, Bommasandra Industrial Area, IV Phase, Jigani Link Road, Bengaluru - 560 099,

Tel: 080-6891 5000, CIN: L85110KA1993PLC014937

Website:www.syngeneintl.com; E-mail: Investor@syngeneintl.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE

[Notice pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 22 of the Companies

(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Dear Member(s),

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act'), read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") vide General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020, 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020, 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020, 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021 and 20/2021 dated December 08, 2021 ("MCA Circulars"), Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to other applicable rules and regulations, seeking approval of the Members of Syngene International Limited through Postal Ballot for the resolution set out hereinafter. An explanatory statement under Section 102 pertaining to the proposed resolution setting out the material facts concerning the resolution and the reasons thereof is annexed hereto along with a Postal Ballot Notice for your consideration.

In compliance with the aforesaid provisions and the MCA Circulars, the Company has extended remote e-voting facility for its Members, to enable them to cast their votes electronically.

The Board of Directors of the Company ('the Board'), at its meeting held on April 27, 2022, considered and approved the following resolution, subject to the members' approval through postal ballot:

1. To approve the appointment of Dr Carl

Decicco (DIN: 08576667) as Non-Executive Director of the Company.

The Company has appointed Mr. V Sreedharan, Practicing Company Secretary, Senior Partner of M/s V Sreedharan & Associates, Company Secretaries, Bengaluru (FCS 2347; CP 833) and in his absence Mr. Pradeep B Kulkarni, Practicing Company Secretary,Bengaluru (FCS 7260; CP 7835) or Ms. Devika Sathyanarayana, Practicing Company Secretary, Bengaluru (FCS 11323; CP 17024) as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

The Scrutinizer will submit his report to the Chairperson of the Company ('the Chairperson') or to any other person authorized by the Chairperson. The result of the postal ballot shall be declared on or before Wednesday, June 01, 2022 and communicated to the Stock Exchanges, Registrar and Share Transfer Agents and shall also be displayed on the website of the Company i.e. https://syngeneintl.com/investor-relations

Members are requested to carefully read the e voting instructions printed on the Postal Ballot Form and record their assent (for) or dissent (against) electronically.

By Order of the Board of Directors For Syngene International Limited

Place: Bengaluru Date: April 27, 2022

Registered Office:

Priyadarshini Mahapatra

Company Secretary

FCS:8786

Syngene International Limited

Biocon Park, Biocon SEZ, Plot No. 2 & 3, Bommasandra IV Phase, Jigani Link Road, Bengaluru - 560 099, Phone: 080-6891 5000 CIN: L85110KA1993PLC014937

Website: www.syngeneintl.com

RESOLUTION:

ITEM NO. 1 - 1. TO APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT OF DR CARL DECICCO (DIN: 08576667) AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY.

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to provisions of Section RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any Director or Key 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Managerial Personnel of the Company be and are Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the relevant Rules hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds, made thereunder (including any statutory matters and things which may be necessary for the

modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and subject to the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, Dr Carl Decicco (DIN: 08576667) who was appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company, as an additional Director (Non-executive and Non-Independent) on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors on March 01, 2022 and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing under Section 160(1) of the Act from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation.

appointment of Dr Carl Decicco (DIN: 08576667) as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company."

By the Order of the Board of Directors

For Syngene International Limited

Place: Bengaluru Date: April 27, 2022

Priyadarshini Mahapatra

Company Secretary

FCS:8786

Registered Office:

Syngene International Limited

Biocon Park, Biocon SEZ, Plot No. 2 & 3, Bommasandra IV Phase, Jigani Link Road, Bengaluru - 560 099, Phone: 080-6891 5000 CIN: L85110KA1993PLC014937

Website: www.syngeneintl.com

NOTES:

1. The explanatory statement for the proposed resolution pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is annexed hereto and forms part of this Notice.

2. In view of the provisions of Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020, 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020, 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020, 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021 and 20/2021 dated December 08, 2021 (MCA Circulars), the Company has sent this Postal Ballot Notice only through e-mail to all the Members, whose names appear in the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners as received from Depositories as on Friday, April 22, 2022 (the cut-off date) and who have registered their e-mail address with the Company /Depository Participant (DP).

3. Members holding shares in physical form and who have not yet registered their e-mail address are requested to register the same with the Company by sending an e-mail to einward.ris@kfintech.com orinvestor@syngeneintl.com. Members holding shares in electronic form are requested to get their e-mail address registered with their respective DP. Thereafter, the Company would endeavour to send the Postal Ballot Notice to such members to enable them to cast their vote through e-voting.

4. Resolution passed by the members through Postal Ballot will be deemed to have been passed as if it has been passed by them in the General Meeting.

5. Voting rights shall be reckoned on the paid-up value of shares registered in the name of the members as on Friday, April 22, 2022.

6. In compliance with Sections 108 and 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, the Company has provided the facility to the members to exercise their votes electronically and vote on the resolution through the e-voting facility arranged by KFin Technologies Limited (KFintech). The instructions for electronic voting are annexed to this Notice.

7.

The Postal Ballot Notice will also be available on the Company's websitewww.syngeneintl.com, websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited atwww.bseindia.comand www.nseindia.com respectively and on the website of KFintech athttps://evoting.kfintech.com/.

8. A member cannot exercise his vote by proxy on postal ballot.

9. In terms of the MCA Circulars, the Company will send this Postal Ballot Notice in electronic form only. The hard copy of this Notice along with postal ballot forms and pre-paid business envelope will not be sent to the Members for the postal ballot in accordance with the requirements specified under the MCA Circulars. Accordingly, the communication of the assent or dissent of the Members would take place through e-voting only.

10. All documents referred to in this Notice are available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company on all working days except Saturdays, Sundays and National Holidays between 9:00 hours to 17:00 hours for a period of 30 days from the date of despatch of this Notice. The documents are also available for inspection of the Members in electronic Form. Members who wish to inspect may send their request through an email at investor@syngeneintl.com before 17:00 hours on Monday, May 30, 2022.

11. Corporate/Institutional Members (i.e. other than Individuals, HUF, NRI etc.) are required to send a scanned, certified copy (PDF Format) of the Board Resolution/Authority Letter etc., together with an attested specimen signature(s) of the authorised representative(s), to the Scrutinizer's email ID atsree@sreedharancs.comwith a copy marked toevoting@kfintech.comandinvestor@syngeneintl.com. The scanned image of the above-mentioned documents should be in the naming format "Corporate Name Event No." The documents should reach the Scrutinizer on or before 17:00 hours on Monday, May 30, 2022.

12. Scrutinizer will submit his report to the Chairperson of the Company ('the Chairperson') or to any other person authorized by the Chairperson. The result of the postal ballot shall be declared on or before Wednesday, June 01, 2022 and communicated to the Stock Exchanges, Registrar and Share Transfer Agents and shall also be displayed on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.syngeneintl.com/investors/share-holder-services/ .

13. The date of approval of the resolution by postal ballot shall be Monday, May 30, 2022, the last day for e-voting, which shall be the date on which the resolution would be deemed to have been passed, if approved by the requisite majority.

14.

SEBI vide its Circulars dated November 3, 2021 and December 14, 2021, has mandated the furnishing of PAN, Address with PIN code, Email