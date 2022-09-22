Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. SYNLAB AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:57 2022-09-22 am EDT
12.99 EUR   -1.96%
11:34aCMS : SYNLAB AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/12SYNLAB : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/09SYNLAB : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

CMS: SYNLAB AG: Release of a capital market information

09/22/2022 | 11:34am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SYNLAB AG / Transaction in own shares
SYNLAB AG: Release of a capital market information

22.09.2022 / 17:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on share buy-back according to art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 2014/596 (market abuse regulation)

On 22 September 2022, SYNLAB AG (the "Company") announced the resolution of the management board of the Company, with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company, for the repurchase of up to 1,860,647 shares in the Company (the "Second Share BuyBack Program 2022"). The annual general meeting of the Company of 16 May 2022 had authorized the management board to the buy-back of own shares.

I. Purpose of the program

The shares repurchased under the Second Share Buy‑Back Program 2022 will be used to deliver them to employees and/or board members of the Company and its group companies under the long-term incentive plans and employee participation program of the Company and its group companies. Therefore, the sole purpose of the Second Share Buy‑Back Program 2022 is to meet obligations within the meaning of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

II. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the program

Based on the resolution of the management board of the Company dated 12 September 2022 the maximum amount of funds allocated to the Share Buy‑Back Program 2022 (excluding ancillary costs) is EUR 31,630,999.00.

The purchase price per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall below the price for shares of the Company determined by the opening auction on the trading day in XETRA trading (or any comparable successor system) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10%.

When executing transactions under the Second Share Buy‑Back Program 2022, in accordance with Article 3 (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

III. Maximum number of shares to be acquired

The maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Second Share Buy‑Back Program 2022 set by the management board of the Company on 12 September 2022 is 1,860,647. This maximum number of shares represents approximately 0.8 percent of the registered share capital of the Company as of the date hereof.

IV. Period for which authorisation of the program has been given (duration of the program)

The term of the Second Share Buy‑Back Program 2022 will commence on 22 September 2022 and will end at the latest on 22 December 2022. The Second Share Buy‑Back Program 2022 may, as far as legally permitted, be suspended and resumed at any time.

V. Further details

The Second Share Buy‑Back Program 2022 will be carried out in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The Second Share Buy‑Back Program 2022 will be carried out by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft (the "Bank"). The maximum amount for the repurchase is of EUR 31,630,999.00, and 1,860,647 shares. Within this framework, the Bank will make its decisions as to exact timing of share purchases independently from, and without influence by, the Company. The Bank will execute the acquisition of shares in the Company in accordance with the aforementioned provisions.

The transactions under the Second Share Buy‑Back Program 2022 will be appropriately disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 5 (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (market abuse regulation) in conjunction with Article (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 no later than on the seventh trading day following their execution and will be published, amongst others, on the Company's website under https://ag.synlab.com/share-buyback. The Company will ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the date of public disclosure.


22.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1448695  22.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1448695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
