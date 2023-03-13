Circles: Civnen considers takeover bid for Synlab - share price jumps

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Synlab major shareholder Cinven may want to take the laboratory specialist off the stock exchange, according to insiders. The financial investor is considering a public takeover offer for the SDax company, news agency Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. So far, Cinven has a stake of about 43 percent in Synlab. Synlab shares made up for their morning losses after news and were last up more than 11 percent at 7.84 euros.

The amount of the possible offer is not yet known, it was added. However, the price would probably have to be above the weighted average price of the past six months and thus above a good 10 euros per share. This would value the company at a total of around 2.2 billion euros./stw/mis