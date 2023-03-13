Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. SYNLAB AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:30:13 2023-03-13 am EDT
7.703 EUR   +9.57%
06:08aCircles: Civnen considers takeover bid for Synlab - share price jumps
DP
02/16Jefferies lowers Synlab to 'Hold' and target to 8.20 euros
DP
02/16SYNLAB : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Circles: Civnen considers takeover bid for Synlab - share price jumps

03/13/2023 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Synlab major shareholder Cinven may want to take the laboratory specialist off the stock exchange, according to insiders. The financial investor is considering a public takeover offer for the SDax company, news agency Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. So far, Cinven has a stake of about 43 percent in Synlab. Synlab shares made up for their morning losses after news and were last up more than 11 percent at 7.84 euros.

The amount of the possible offer is not yet known, it was added. However, the price would probably have to be above the weighted average price of the past six months and thus above a good 10 euros per share. This would value the company at a total of around 2.2 billion euros./stw/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SDAX -3.08% 12851.16 Delayed Quote.11.34%
SYNLAB AG 10.03% 7.735 Delayed Quote.-38.60%
All news about SYNLAB AG
06:08aCircles: Civnen considers takeover bid for Synlab - share price jumps
DP
02/16Jefferies lowers Synlab to 'Hold' and target to 8.20 euros
DP
02/16SYNLAB : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Jefferies
MD
02/08SYNLAB : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/08Synlab again weak after - analyst scolding
DP
02/08Barclays lowers Synlab to 'Equal Weight' - Target from 20 to 9 euros
DP
02/08SYNLAB : Barclays is Neutral
MD
02/07Synlab expects even lower sales and operating profit in 2023
DP
02/07Transcript : SYNLAB AG, 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
02/07Oddo BHF downgrades Synlab to 'Underperform' - Target down to 9.50
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNLAB AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 258 M 3 475 M 3 475 M
Net income 2022 226 M 242 M 242 M
Net Debt 2022 1 494 M 1 594 M 1 594 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,63x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 1 558 M 1 661 M 1 661 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 25 750
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart SYNLAB AG
Duration : Period :
SYNLAB AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,03 €
Average target price 11,22 €
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Olivier Floreani Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sami Badarani Chief Financial Officer
David Raymond Ebsworth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Santiago Valor Garcia Chief Medical Officer
Henrik Andreasen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNLAB AG-38.60%1 661
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED12.95%10 794
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.1.85%5 374
NEOGENOMICS, INC.81.49%2 137
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-19.02%1 849
NOVOGENE CO., LTD.20.77%1 842