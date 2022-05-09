Disclosure on share buy-back according to Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 2014/596 (Market Abuse Regulation)

DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

09.05.2022

On 24 March 2022, SYNLAB AG (the "Company") announced, with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company, the resolution of the management board of the Company (both dated 24 March 2022), to repurchase up to 660,566 shares in the Company (the "Share Buy-Back Program 2022"). The annual general meeting of the Company of 27 April 2021 had authorized the management board to the buy-back of own shares.

I. Purpose of the program



The shares repurchased under the Share Buy-Back Program 2022 will be used to deliver them to employees and/or board members of the Company and its group companies under the long-term incentive plans and employee participation program of the Company and its group companies. Therefore, the sole purpose of the Share Buy-Back Program 2022 is to meet obligations within the meaning of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

II. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the program



Based on the resolution of the management board of the Company dated 24 March 2022 the maximum amount of funds allocated to the Share Buy-Back Program 2022 (excluding ancillary costs) is EUR 16,514,150.00.

The purchase price per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall below the price for shares of the Company determined by the opening auction on the trading day in XETRA trading (or any comparable successor system) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10%.

When executing transactions under the Share Buy-Back Program 2022, in accordance with Article 3 (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

III. Maximum number of shares to be acquired



The maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Share Buy-Back Program 2022 set by the management board of the Company on 24 March 2022 is 660,566. This maximum number of shares represents approximately 0.3 percent of the registered share capital of the Company as of the date hereof.

IV. Period for which authorisation of the program has been given (duration of the program)



The term of the Share Buy-Back Program 2022 will commence on 9 May 2022 and will end at the latest on 31 October 2022. The Share Buy-Back Program 2022 may, as far as legally permitted, be

suspended and resumed at any time.

V. Further details



The Share Buy-Back Program 2022 will be carried out in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The Share Buy-Back Program 2022 will be carried out by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft (the "Bank"). The maximum amount for the repurchase is of EUR 16,514,150.00, and 660,566 shares. Within this framework, the Bank will make its decisions as to exact timing of share purchases independently from, and without influence by, the Company. The Bank will execute the acquisition of shares in the Company in accordance with the aforementioned provisions.

The transactions under the Share Buy-Back Program 2022 will be appropriately disclosed in compliance with the requirements of Article 5 (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 no later than on the seventh trading day following their execution and will be published, amongst others, on the Company's website under https://ag.synlab.com/share-buyback. The Company will ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the date of public disclosure.