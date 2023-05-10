Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. SYNLAB AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:13:18 2023-05-10 am EDT
9.875 EUR   +2.49%
08:06aEbbing of the pandemic continues to benefit Synlab - share price rises nonetheless
DP
04:16aSYNLAB : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
01:55aEnd of the pandemic slows down laboratory services provider Synlab
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ebbing of the pandemic continues to benefit Synlab - share price rises nonetheless

05/10/2023 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the withdrawal of the Corona pandemic is continuing to benefit laboratory services provider Synlab. The fact that the group has sold significantly fewer Covid tests than a year ago makes itself strongly felt in the figures for the first quarter. Sales and earnings declined significantly. But management also sees positive signs for the current year. The Group confirmed its forecast on Wednesday in Munich.

On the stock exchange, the SDax-listed shares of the provider of special tests rose in the morning, most recently by 1.2 percent. Even though the earnings slightly missed analysts' expectations, the growth excluding Covid tests is certainly perceived positively, commented David Adlington of JPMorgan.

Excluding Covid testing revenue, organic growth was 10 percent in a year, well above the annual target, management said. That was primarily due to strong volume growth across the portfolio, but also to price increases, it said. However, the comparison with the year-ago quarter was also more favorable due to a working day effect, it said. However, with Covid testing revenues down, sales from January to March fell by more than a third to 702 million euros. A year earlier, tests had contributed 450 million euros in the first quarter as part of the Omikron bet; now Synlab came in at just 26 million euros.

Adjusted operating profit (Ebitda) fell by 67 percent to 119 million euros, while the operating margin was 16.2 percent. Below the line, Synlab was left with 28 million euros, compared to 216 million euros in the same period last year.

The laboratory chain had initially earned splendidly from the high volume of tests during the pandemic, but sales and profits fell again significantly as early as next year.

However, Synlab sees an upward trend when comparing the figures at the start of the year with the final quarter of 2022. In this case, earnings remained stable and the operating margin even improved somewhat. 2023 is now the "basis for a gradual and consistent improvement" in the group's performance, Synlab CEO Mathieu Floreani commented on the quarterly figures, according to the statement. "We are confident that Synlab is very well positioned for the post-pandemic future."

The group is now sticking to its forecast - which was already lowered in February - with management expecting a further setback in 2023. Sales are expected to fall to 2.7 billion euros and the operating profit margin to 16 to 18 percent. Excluding Covid tests, Synlab expects organic growth of around 4 percent in the current year - driven by strong volume development and price increases in the core business.

This year, the main focus for the group is to return productivity levels to pre-pandemic levels. The Group is therefore significantly cutting back on money for potential acquisitions. The Group has halved its original budget to around 100 million euros. Last quarter, Synlab acquired a medical center in Germany and two veterinary laboratories in Belgium./knd/tav/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SDAX -0.15% 13672.32 Delayed Quote.14.85%
SYNLAB AG 3.17% 9.94 Delayed Quote.-15.85%
All news about SYNLAB AG
08:06aEbbing of the pandemic continues to benefit Synlab - share price rises nonetheless
DP
04:16aSYNLAB : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
01:55aEnd of the pandemic slows down laboratory services provider Synlab
DP
01:33aSynlab Ag : SYNLAB reports strong start to fiscal year 2023
EQ
05/09Synlab Moves to New Laboratory Location in Germany
MT
05/09Synlab Ag : SYNLAB invests in new, cutting-edge laboratory in Munich and further expands i..
EQ
05/05SYNLAB : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
05/01Certain Ordinary Bearer Shares of SYNLAB AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending o..
CI
04/06Moody's Changes Outlook on Affirmed Synlab Ratings
MT
04/05Fitch Affirms Synlab AG at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNLAB AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 658 M 2 912 M 2 912 M
Net income 2023 75,1 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
Net Debt 2023 1 474 M 1 615 M 1 615 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,8x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 2 117 M 2 319 M 2 319 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 24 907
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart SYNLAB AG
Duration : Period :
SYNLAB AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,64 €
Average target price 11,10 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Olivier Floreani Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sami Badarani Chief Financial Officer
David Raymond Ebsworth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Santiago Valor Garcia Chief Medical Officer
Henrik Andreasen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNLAB AG-15.85%2 319
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED17.92%11 206
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.00%5 228
NEOGENOMICS, INC.97.51%2 328
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-14.65%1 945
NOVOGENE CO., LTD.22.77%1 874
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer