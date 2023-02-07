Advanced search
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:48:30 2023-02-07 am EST
8.033 EUR   -19.51%
05:21aOddo BHF downgrades Synlab to 'Underperform' - Target down to 9.50
DP
05:10aSynlab loses almost a quarter after further profit warning
DP
04:09aSYNLAB : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
Oddo BHF downgrades Synlab to 'Underperform' - Target down to 9.50

02/07/2023 | 05:21am EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Investment bank Oddo BHF downgraded Synlab by two notches from "outperform" to "underperform" and lowered its price target from 13.50 euros to 9.50 euros after a profit warning. Covid testing revenue should decline more significantly in 2023 than he thought, analyst Christophe-Raphael Ganet wrote in a research note issued Tuesday. He cut his own assumption for the lab services provider and expects market expectations to fall as well. He also called the expected decline in contribution from acquisitions a disappointment. In addition, production gains would probably be wiped out by inflation. On the negative side, there would also be dilutive effects from direct business with end consumers and a service provider contract in the UK./tav/tih

Publication of the original study: 07.02.2023 / 08:31 / CET

First disclosure of the original study: 07.02.2023 / 08:37 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
05:21a Oddo BHF downgrades Synlab to 'Underperform' - Target down to 9.50
DP
05:10a Synlab loses almost a quarter after further profit warning
DP
04:09a SYNLAB : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:45a Synlab expects lower sales and operating profit in 2023
DP
03:41a SYNLAB : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
02/06 Synlab expects lower sales and operating profit in 2023
DP
02/06 Synlab Ag : SYNLAB reports trading update for FY 2022 and revises FY 2023 guidance from lo..
EQ
02/06 Synlab Ag : SYNLAB revises FY 2023 guidance from lower COVID-19 testing volumes
EQ
01/05 Cartel investigation in Portugal pushes Synlab to record low
DP
01/05 SYNLAB : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Financials
Sales 2022 3 285 M 3 527 M 3 527 M
Net income 2022 228 M 245 M 245 M
Net Debt 2022 1 519 M 1 631 M 1 631 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,06x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 2 211 M 2 374 M 2 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 25 750
Free-Float 75,4%
SYNLAB AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,98 €
Average target price 16,84 €
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Olivier Floreani Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sami Badarani Chief Financial Officer
David Raymond Ebsworth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Santiago Valor Garcia Chief Medical Officer
Henrik Andreasen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNLAB AG-12.84%2 374
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED3.90%10 199
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.11.41%5 992
NOVOGENE CO., LTD.26.87%1 973
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-12.97%1 967
NEOGENOMICS, INC.35.82%1 483