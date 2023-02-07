Oddo BHF downgrades Synlab to 'Underperform' - Target down to 9.50

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Investment bank Oddo BHF downgraded Synlab by two notches from "outperform" to "underperform" and lowered its price target from 13.50 euros to 9.50 euros after a profit warning. Covid testing revenue should decline more significantly in 2023 than he thought, analyst Christophe-Raphael Ganet wrote in a research note issued Tuesday. He cut his own assumption for the lab services provider and expects market expectations to fall as well. He also called the expected decline in contribution from acquisitions a disappointment. In addition, production gains would probably be wiped out by inflation. On the negative side, there would also be dilutive effects from direct business with end consumers and a service provider contract in the UK./tav/tih

