PRESS RELEASE : SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback

Munich / Raleigh, NC (USA), 4 October 2021

SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback . SYNLAB rolls-out Feedtrail XM platform across more than 2,000 sites in 36 countries to maintain acontinuous dialogue with patients and customers and improve day-to-day processes.

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, and Feedtrail, innovators in patient engagement, announce the expansion of their successful partnership to support patient and customer centricity. Committing to Feedtrail as a long-term strategic partner, SYNLAB aims to further elevate its customer experience, expanding usage of the Feedtrail XM platform across 2,100 sites in 36 countries.

Leveraging the Feedtrail XM platform, hospitals, clinicians, and patients can evaluate the service provided by SYNLAB in real-time and provide candid feedback. This way, SYNLAB maintains a continuous dialogue with patients and customers and can use real-time data to improve day-to-day processes related to patient and customer experience.

"By continuing our partnership with Feedtrail, we give our patients and customers a strong voice and strengthen our customer centric approach towards medical diagnostics. We are using insights gained on a daily basis to continuously improve our operations further. We are passionate about serving the needs of our customers to create real added value for patients and healthcare professionals," says Alexander Hagen, Head of Group Marketing and Communication at SYNLAB.

"Since day one, SYNLAB has been the epitome of an innovative medical diagnostic services provider, truly committed to prioritizing patient-centricity. This partnership is more than just improving results at SYNLAB, it's about showing how one organization can pave the way to putting patients and customers at the center of care across 36 countries over 4 continents," says Paul Jaglowski, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Feedtrail.

The implementation of the Feedtrail XM platform will ensure data storage in EU under the highest data protection standards in line with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation. For more information:

Media contact SYNLAB: +49 (0) 151 466 938 56 Diana Tabor, FTI Consulting Media-contact@synlab.com Investor contact SYNLAB: +49 (0) 170 118 3753 Mark Reinhard, SYNLAB Mark.Reinhard@synlab.com Media contact Feedtrail: + 1 919 366 7523 Ashley Worrall pr@feedtrail.com About SYNLAB . SYNLAB, (ISIN: DE000A2TSL71, SYMBOL: SYAB) is the largest European clinical laboratory and medicaldiagnostic services company and offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics for patients,practising doctors, clinics and the pharmaceutical industry. . Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice fordiagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for thebenefit of patients and customers. . SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets. Morethan 20,000 employees, including over 1,200 medical experts, as well as a large number of other specialists such asbiologists, chemists and laboratory technicians, contribute every day to the Group's worldwide success. SYNLABcarries out 500 million laboratory tests per year and achieved revenues of EUR 2.6 billion in 2020. . More information can be found on www.synlab.com About Feedtrail . With Feedtrail XM, healthcare organizations can learn and deliver what matters most to patients,providers, caregivers, and employees. . Our secure, cloud-based experience management (XM) solutions and advanced data analytics enable customerexperience teams to engage and connect with the right people at the right time, uncover prescriptive insights, andtake purposeful action to drive continuous improvement and measurable results across the lifecycle of care. . Over 70 innovative health systems across 4,000 sites in 14 countries already use Feedtrail to uncoverexplicit opportunities to improve human-centered care and advance better outcomes for people and the business ofhealthcare. . Learn more www.feedtrail.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

