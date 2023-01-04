Portuguese antitrust authority initiates proceedings against Synlab subsidiaries

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The Portuguese antitrust authority has initiated proceedings against two subsidiaries of laboratory specialist Synlab. In the room are possible violations between 2016 and March 2022 against competition law, as the SDax-listed company announced on Wednesday after the stock market closed in Munich.

In addition to Synlab, other medical diagnostics providers operating in Portugal and an industry association are involved, it said. No further details were provided. The group could not comment on the outcome of the proceedings or the risk of a possible fine before this review was completed, it said.

Synlab's share price slumped a good four percent on the Tradegate trading platform in an initial reaction./ngu/he