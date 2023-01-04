Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. SYNLAB AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:49 2023-01-04 pm EST
10.97 EUR   -3.56%
01:07pSynlab Ag : Portuguese competition authority investigating the local laboratory diagnostics market – SYNLAB's operations in Portugal included in such investigation
EQ
01:00pSynlab Ag : Proceedings of the Portuguese Competition Authority against entities of SYNLAB
EQ
01/03SYNLAB : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
Summary 
Summary

Portuguese antitrust authority initiates proceedings against Synlab subsidiaries

01/04/2023 | 01:25pm EST
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The Portuguese antitrust authority has initiated proceedings against two subsidiaries of laboratory specialist Synlab. In the room are possible violations between 2016 and March 2022 against competition law, as the SDax-listed company announced on Wednesday after the stock market closed in Munich.

In addition to Synlab, other medical diagnostics providers operating in Portugal and an industry association are involved, it said. No further details were provided. The group could not comment on the outcome of the proceedings or the risk of a possible fine before this review was completed, it said.

Synlab's share price slumped a good four percent on the Tradegate trading platform in an initial reaction./ngu/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SDAX 1.55% 12408 Delayed Quote.2.46%
SYNLAB AG 1.85% 11.58 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 279 M 3 458 M 3 458 M
Net income 2022 246 M 260 M 260 M
Net Debt 2022 1 519 M 1 602 M 1 602 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 2 519 M 2 657 M 2 657 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 25 750
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart SYNLAB AG
Duration : Period :
SYNLAB AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 11,37 €
Average target price 17,51 €
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Olivier Floreani Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sami Badarani Chief Financial Officer
David Raymond Ebsworth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Santiago Valor Garcia Chief Medical Officer
Henrik Andreasen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNLAB AG-0.70%2 657
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED-1.20%9 504
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.93%5 078
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-0.94%2 252
NOVOGENE CO., LTD.2.05%1 559
DIAGNOSTICOS DA AMÉRICA S.A.-5.90%1 329