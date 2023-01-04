Advanced search
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:49 2023-01-04 pm EST
10.97 EUR   -3.56%
01:07pSynlab Ag : Portuguese competition authority investigating the local laboratory diagnostics market – SYNLAB's operations in Portugal included in such investigation
EQ
01:00pSynlab Ag : Proceedings of the Portuguese Competition Authority against entities of SYNLAB
EQ
01/03SYNLAB : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
SYNLAB AG: Portuguese competition authority investigating the local laboratory diagnostics market – SYNLAB's operations in Portugal included in such investigation

01/04/2023 | 01:07pm EST
EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
SYNLAB AG: Portuguese competition authority investigating the local laboratory diagnostics market – SYNLAB’s operations in Portugal included in such investigation

04.01.2023 / 19:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB (FSE: SYAB), the leader in medical diagnostic services and speciality testing in Europe, has announced today that the Portuguese competition authority Autoridade da Concorrência (“AdC”) initiated proceedings against several medical diagnostic providers active in Portugal, including SYNLAB.
The AdC has assessed that two Portuguese subsidiaries of SYNLAB have, together with competitors and a local industry association, potentially violated competition law between 2016 and March 2022. SYNLAB AG as the holding of SYNLAB Group has also been brought into the proceedings. SYNLAB takes these allegations very seriously; compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, both on a national and international level, is a top priority for SYNLAB.
SYNLAB is currently reviewing the allegations presented by the AdC carefully and will decide upon next steps after the completion of such review. The estimated outcome of the proceedings, including the risk of a potential penalty being imposed on SYNLAB, cannot be determined before the completion of this review and progress in the proceedings. The allegations raised by the AdC are country-specific and are limited to some operations of two SYNLAB subsidiaries in Portugal.


For more information:
 
Media contact:
Daniel Herbert, FTI Consulting		 +49 (0) 151 1226 3834
daniel.herbert@fticonsulting.com
Investor contact:
Dr Anna Niedl, SYNLAB		 +49 (0) 160 9176 0464
ir@synlab.com



About SYNLAB
  • SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practicing doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.
  • Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for routine and specialty diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.
  • SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets, regularly reinforcing the strength of its network through a proven acquisition strategy. More than 30,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, contribute every day to the Group’s worldwide success.
  • SYNLAB performed around 600 million laboratory tests and achieved revenues of €3.76 billion in 2021.
  • Ticker symbol: SYAB; ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
  • More information can be found on www.synlab.com

Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 1701183753
E-mail: ir@synlab.com
Internet: www.synlab.com/
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
WKN: A2TSL7
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1527679

 
1527679  04.01.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
