EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

SYNLAB AG: Proceedings of the Portuguese Competition Authority against entities of SYNLAB



04-Jan-2023 / 18:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SYNLAB AG announces that the Portuguese Competition Authority (Autoridade da Concorrência) has initiated proceedings against, inter alia, two Portuguese entities of SYNLAB Group (“SYNLAB”) and has associated SYNLAB AG with the proceedings regarding potential violations of competition law in Portugal. The Portuguese Competition Authority has formally notified the respective objections.



The objections concern the operations in the Portuguese market for laboratory diagnostics between 2016 and March 2022. SYNLAB will review the objections carefully and decide upon next steps afterwards. The estimated outcome of the proceedings, including the risk of a potential penalty being imposed on SYNLAB, cannot be determined before the completion of this review and progress in the proceedings.

04-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

