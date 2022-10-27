Advanced search
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:29 2022-10-27 am EDT
13.08 EUR   -1.65%
03:20aSynlab Ag : SYNLAB and Microba reinforce their combined expertise and expand strategic agreement on advanced gut microbiome test myBIOME
EQ
10/18SYNLAB : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
10/12SYNLAB : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB and Microba reinforce their combined expertise and expand strategic agreement on advanced gut microbiome test myBIOME

10/27/2022 | 03:20am EDT
EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Market Launch
SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB and Microba reinforce their combined expertise and expand strategic agreement on advanced gut microbiome test myBIOME

27.10.2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB and Microba reinforce their combined expertise and expand strategic agreement on advanced gut microbiome test myBIOME
  • Launched in Spain and Colombia in 2020, myBIOME is an innovative gut microbiome examination based on technology developed by Microba’s leading researchers in the field of microbiome analysis.
  • The combination of leading-edge comprehensive metagenomic sequencing and evidence-based reporting provides precise imaging of the gut microbiome.
  • myBIOME provides a comprehensive analysis of the composition of an individual’s gut microbiome and its functional potential to deliver personalized treatment or nutrition recommendations.
  • Consumers and healthcare professionals alike benefit from the comprehensive gut microbiome analysis that myBIOME provides to detect the cause of a broad range of health complaints.
  • SYNLAB and Microba are now extending the offering to wider distribution across Europe and Latin America.

SYNLAB, the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, and Microba Life Sciences (Microba), a global leader in the analysis of complex gut microbiomes, have expanded their strategic agreement to broaden geographic and market availability of the microbiome test myBIOME across Europe and Latin America.

Responding to the success on the Spanish and Colombian markets and the growing demand for personalised precision diagnostics, the test will be rolled out for further distribution via healthcare providers as well as direct-to-consumer channels.

“Imbalances in the gut microbiome composition, distribution and activity have a direct health impact and are associated with chronic illness including gastrointestinal, inflammatory, metabolic, neurological and cardiovascular conditions” says Michael Morris, Head of Genetics at SYNLAB Switzerland. “myBIOME is the most complete and accurate metagenomic sequencing test available on the market today, allowing for a comprehensive, highly differentiated and actionable analysis of an individual’s gut microbiome.”

Through NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing), myBIOME analyses all the genetic material (DNA) in a stool sample, allowing a highly sensitive, high-resolution panel of the microorganisms that make it up.

Applying game-changing metagenomic technology developed by Microba, myBIOME detects all types of microorganisms (bacteria, archaea, fungi, protists), identifies the exact species and characterises new species. Based on the functional potential determined by analysing the microbial genes present, the test report delivers a personalised analysis and nutritional recommendations to improve patient health and quality of life.

“SYNLAB is committed to offering medical excellence around the globe and I am excited that now, more customers and patients will benefit from this reliable tool”, says Marta Llopis, myBIOME/ Microbiome Specialist at SYNLAB Group. “In many cases, myBIOME has pinpointed the origin of a variety of diffuse symptoms by linking them to a microbiome imbalance or for example an excessive presence of non-intestinal species. When found at high levels in the gut, these have been shown to cause disease.”

 For more information:

Media contact:                             
Diana Tabor, FTI Consulting		 +49 (0) 151 46693856
Media-Contact@synlab.com


About SYNLAB

  • SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practicing doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.
  • Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for routine and specialty diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.
  • SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets, regularly reinforcing the strength of its network through a proven acquisition strategy. More than 30,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, contribute every day to the Group’s worldwide success.
  • SYNLAB performed around 600 million laboratory tests and achieved revenues of €3.76 billion in 2021.
  • More information on the company can be found at www.synlab.com
  • More information on myBIOME can be found at www.mybiome.health

About Microba

  • Microba Life Sciences (ASX: MAP) is a precision microbiome company driven to improve human health.
  • With world-leading technology for measuring the human gut microbiome, Microba is driving the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for major chronic diseases and delivering gut microbiome testing services globally to researchers, clinicians, and consumers.
  • Through partnerships with leading organisations, Microba is powering the discovery of new relationships between the microbiome, health and disease for the development of new health solutions.

27.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 1701183753
E-mail: ir@synlab.com
Internet: www.synlab.com/
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
WKN: A2TSL7
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1473117

 
End of News EQS News Service

1473117  27.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1473117&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
