  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. SYNLAB AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:15:19 2023-02-06 pm EST
9.865 EUR   -4.59%
SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB revises FY 2023 guidance from lower COVID-19 testing volumes

02/06/2023 | 02:38pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB revises FY 2023 guidance from lower COVID-19 testing volumes

06-Feb-2023 / 20:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG (SYNLAB, FSE: SYAB) is experiencing a reduced level of COVID-19 testing volume and dropping COVID-19 PCR prices in some of its key markets in January 2023. This leads SYNLAB to update its FY 2023 guidance despite anticipated continued growing underlying business and the focus to recover pre-pandemic productivity.
For 2023, SYNLAB now expects revenues to be around €2.7 billion (previously around €3.0 billion).
Furthermore, SYNLAB expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to be in a range of 16-18% (previously: at 18-20%). The adjusted EBITDA margin ranges-in the following factors: 1) the reduction of the COVID-19 testing volume and price, 2) the dilutive impact on the margin of setting up Direct to Consumer (D2C) activities, 3) general inflation risks, 4) a doubling of benefits from the SALIX programme in 2023 compared to prior years from productivity initiatives, and 5) lower M&A contribution.
SYNLAB will implement a temporary reduction of M&A spent in 2023 to around €100 million (as compared to the previous expectation of €200 million) to focus the business on reaching the same productivity level as before the pandemic outbreak.
SYNLAB continues to expect an underlying organic growth (excluding COVID-19 testing) at ~4%, driven by development of volumes and price increases within the core business.
For FY 2022, revenue is expected to be around €3.25 billion, above the previously guided amount of €3.2 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be around 23% impacted by Q4 2022 one-off costs primarily from COVID-19 business.

06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 1701183753
E-mail: ir@synlab.com
Internet: www.synlab.com/
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
WKN: A2TSL7
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1552999

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1552999  06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552999&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
