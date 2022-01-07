DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

SYNLAB acquires Sistemas Genómicos of the Ascires Group in Spain, further strengthening its European leadership in genetics



07.01.2022 / 08:00

- Sistemas Genómicos' strong expertise in genetics - including bioinformatics, sequencing, molecular biology, and molecular genetics - will strategically complement SYNLAB's already leading genetics service offering and expand SYNLAB's leadership in specialty testing in Europe



- The integration of more than 100 highly-qualified professionals with extensive knowledge around technology and big data will enhance SYNLAB's innovation power and strategic positioning in Spain and beyond

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostics services provider, today announced the acquisition of Valencia-based Sistemas Genómicos of the Ascires Group, a laboratory spezialized in genetics and bioinformatics. The acquisition will reinforce and complement SYNLAB's expertise and capabilities in genetics and accelerate the digital transformation of its diagnostic service offering.

With expected revenue of approximately EUR 20 million[1] in 2021, Sistemas Genómicos is a key player in the Spanish diagnostics market. The laboratory has a strong track record in genetic sequencing as well as in molecular biology and genetics, with more than 20 years of experience and over 100 highly-qualified experts. More than that, the laboratory's substantial expertise in bioinformatics - the software-supported analysis of biological data - makes it a frontrunner in the digital transformation of diagnostics.

Mathieu Floreani, CEO of the SYNLAB Group, underlines the strategic value of this acquisition: "Looking at the diagnostics market, genetic testing and counselling as well as the digitization and automation of diagnostic services bear vast growth potentials in the future. Sistemas Genómicos is the only laboratory on an international level that is certified to provide genetic analysis and diagnosis services during the entire human life cycle, and they are a leader in bioinformatics. Hence, they will perfectly enhance and complement the SYNLAB network. We are looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues, exchanging knowledge, and continuing our growth path together."

CEO of Ascires Grupo Biomédico, Lorena Saus, highlights Ascires' strategic rationale to focus on integrated precision medicine in both clinical and healthcare activities: "Ascires continues to focus on integrating genomic data with clinical information from diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine, a core activity of the group for over 50 years. Thanks to extraordinary precision acquired through our longstanding expertise, Ascires has become a benchmark organisation in medical specialties such as neurology and cardiology. There is no doubt that Sistemas Genómicos' integration into the SYNLAB network will be a catalyst for both companies and their excellent professionals".

The acquisition of Sistemas Genómicos is part of SYNLAB's ambitious M&A strategy. The company continues to pursue acquisitions focused on generating synergies, extending its network of laboratories and increasing its technological capacity, allowing it to complement its services as well as its patient and customer base. SYNLAB expects to spend more than ?200 million on M&A in 2022.



About SYNLAB

- SYNLAB, (ISIN: DE000A2TSL71, SYMBOL: SYAB) is the largest European clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services company and offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics for patients, practising doctors, clinics and the pharmaceutical industry.

- Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.

- SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets. More than 20,000 employees, including over 1,200 medical experts, as well as a large number of other specialists such as biologists, chemists and laboratory technicians, contribute every day to the Group's worldwide success. SYNLAB carries out ~500 million laboratory tests per year and achieved revenues of EUR 2.6 billion in 2020.

- More information can be found on www.synlab.com [1] Including SARS-CoV-2 Diagnosis