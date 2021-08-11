Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. SYNLAB AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SYNLAB : and IATA partner to facilitate safe and easy travelling

08/11/2021 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SYNLAB and IATA partner to facilitate safe and easy travelling

11.08.2021 / 08:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany

IATA
33 Route de l'Aéroport
Geneva 1215
Switzerland


SYNLAB and IATA partner to facilitate safe and easy travelling

  • SYNLAB to securely share certified COVID-19 test results with passengers directly through IATA Travel Pass, providing reliable digital proof on health status as international travel increases
  • Through SYNLAB's international laboratory network travellers will have access to up to 450 testing labs and more than 1,600 sample collection points across 36 countries, making travel even more hassle-free

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a partnership to facilitate safe and easy travel. Today, the two partners signed an agreement to incorporate SYNLAB's extensive lab network into IATA Travel Pass. This will enable airline passengers to access SYNLAB's broad and secure COVID-19 testing services, benefiting from its international capabilities. SYNLAB and IATA build upon valuable experience gained during a successful pilot project for passenger testing in Columbia over the course of the past months.

IATA Travel Pass allows passengers to locate authorised laboratories at departure locations to get tested for SARS-CoV-2 as required by border and health authorities. After testing, SYNLAB will provide passengers with their certified test results directly through the IATA Travel Pass. The app checks the result against the IATA Travel Pass registry of national entry requirements to produce an "OK to Travel" status. Through the app passengers can share their status and the digital test certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

IATA Travel Pass applies the highest data security standards. Authorised laboratories directly send COVID-19 test results to the passenger's phone as a verifiable credential. This way, the IATA Travel Pass is a digital solution that also prevents potential forgery of test results.

Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB, says: "We are pleased to partner with IATA to make travelling as safe as possible. At a time when people around the world are resuming air travel and different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are spreading, testing remains crucial. Testing is a central pillar in monitoring and controlling the pandemic to prevent the spread of the virus. As the market leader in Europe for PCR testing, we have conducted 18 million PCR tests since the outbreak of the pandemic, underlining our strong expertise in this incredibly relevant field."

Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, says: "Verified COVID-19 testing is critical to restore the freedom to travel for people who are not vaccinated. IATA Travel Pass aims to make it as simple as possible for travellers to locate certified labs and securely receive the test results that governments require for entry. Adding SYNLAB's extensive lab network will help travellers more easily ensure that they meet their COVID-19 travel requirements."

SYNLAB has a proven track record of implementing large-scale SARS-CoV-2 testing concepts: as trusted and long-standing medical partner and advisor to national healthcare systems, governmental entities, international companies, and associations. With its network of more than 450 medical laboratories and over 1,600 sample collection points across 36 countries, SYNLAB is dedicated to offer medical excellence with reliable testing services and shortest possible turnaround times.

For more information:

Media contact SYNLAB:
Diana Tabor, FTI Consulting		 +49 (0) 151 466 938 56
Media-contact@synlab.com
Investor contact SYNLAB:
Mark Reinhard, SYNLAB		 +49 (0) 170 118 3753
Mark.Reinhard@synlab.com
Media contact IATA:
Katherine Kaczynska		 + 41 (0) 227 702 059
Kaczynskak@iata.org


About SYNLAB

  • SYNLAB, (ISIN: DE000A2TSL71, SYMBOL: SYAB) is the largest European clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services company and offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics for patients, practising doctors, clinics and the pharmaceutical industry.
  • Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.
  • SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets. More than 20,000 employees, including over 1,200 medical experts, as well as a large number of other specialists such as biologists, chemists and laboratory technicians, contribute every day to the Group's worldwide success. SYNLAB carries out ~500 million laboratory tests per year and achieved revenues of EUR 2.6 billion in 2020.
  • More information can be found on www.synlab.com


About IATA


11.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 1701183753
E-mail: ir@synlab.com
Internet: www.synlab.com/
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
WKN: A2TSL7
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225442

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1225442  11.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225442&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SYNLAB AG
02:36aSYNLAB : and IATA partner to facilitate safe and easy travelling
EQ
02:35aPRESS RELEASE : SYNLAB and IATA partner to facilitate safe and easy travelling
DJ
08/09SYNLAB : Study Shows Lower Accuracy Of COVID-19 Antigen Tests
MT
08/09SYNLAB : German COVAG Study proves significant inaccuracy of rapid antigen tests..
EQ
08/09PRESS RELEASE : German COVAG Study proves significant inaccuracy of rapid antige..
DJ
08/02SYNLAB : To Acquire LMP & LCR Diagnostics Labs
MT
08/02SYNLAB AG : SYNLAB and Medica Sur reach an agreement for SYNLAB to acquire 100 p..
EQ
08/02PRESS RELEASE : SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB and Medica Sur reach an agreement for SYNLAB t..
DJ
07/30SYNLAB AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
07/30DGAP-AFR : SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNLAB AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 229 M 3 784 M 3 784 M
Net income 2021 367 M 430 M 430 M
Net Debt 2021 1 729 M 2 026 M 2 026 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 4 252 M 4 986 M 4 983 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart SYNLAB AG
Duration : Period :
SYNLAB AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 19,14 €
Average target price 22,58 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Olivier Floreani Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sami Badarani Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
David Raymond Ebsworth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Valor Garcia Santiago Chief Medical Officer
Henrik Andreasen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNLAB AG0.00%4 986
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED27.71%14 322
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.8.41%9 701
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-21.42%5 572
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED68.42%4 321
BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED-2.16%2 321