    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
  Report
SYNLAB : expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback

10/04/2021 | 03:02am EDT
DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback

04.10.2021 / 08:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany

Feedtrail
5540 Centerview Drive, Suite 411
Raleigh, NC 27606
United States
 

Munich / Raleigh, NC (USA), 4 October 2021

SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback

  • SYNLAB rolls-out Feedtrail XM platform across more than 2,000 sites in 36 countries to maintain a continuous dialogue with patients and customers and improve day-to-day processes.

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, and Feedtrail, innovators in patient engagement, announce the expansion of their successful partnership to support patient and customer centricity. Committing to Feedtrail as a long-term strategic partner, SYNLAB aims to further elevate its customer experience, expanding usage of the Feedtrail XM platform across 2,100 sites in 36 countries.

Leveraging the Feedtrail XM platform, hospitals, clinicians, and patients can evaluate the service provided by SYNLAB in real-time and provide candid feedback. This way, SYNLAB maintains a continuous dialogue with patients and customers and can use real-time data to improve day-to-day processes related to patient and customer experience.

"By continuing our partnership with Feedtrail, we give our patients and customers a strong voice and strengthen our customer centric approach towards medical diagnostics. We are using insights gained on a daily basis to continuously improve our operations further. We are passionate about serving the needs of our customers to create real added value for patients and healthcare professionals," says Alexander Hagen, Head of Group Marketing and Communication at SYNLAB.

"Since day one, SYNLAB has been the epitome of an innovative medical diagnostic services provider, truly committed to prioritizing patient-centricity. This partnership is more than just improving results at SYNLAB, it's about showing how one organization can pave the way to putting patients and customers at the center of care across 36 countries over 4 continents," says Paul Jaglowski, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Feedtrail.

The implementation of the Feedtrail XM platform will ensure data storage in EU under the highest data protection standards in line with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation.


For more information:

Media contact SYNLAB:
Diana Tabor, FTI Consulting		 +49 (0) 151 466 938 56
Media-contact@synlab.com
Investor contact SYNLAB:
Mark Reinhard, SYNLAB		 +49 (0) 170 118 3753
Mark.Reinhard@synlab.com
Media contact Feedtrail:
Ashley Worrall		 + 1 919 366 7523
pr@feedtrail.com
 


About SYNLAB

  • SYNLAB, (ISIN: DE000A2TSL71, SYMBOL: SYAB) is the largest European clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services company and offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics for patients, practising doctors, clinics and the pharmaceutical industry.
  • Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.
  • SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets. More than 20,000 employees, including over 1,200 medical experts, as well as a large number of other specialists such as biologists, chemists and laboratory technicians, contribute every day to the Group's worldwide success. SYNLAB carries out ~500 million laboratory tests per year and achieved revenues of EUR 2.6 billion in 2020.
  • More information can be found on www.synlab.com


About Feedtrail

  • With Feedtrail XM, healthcare organizations can learn and deliver what matters most to patients, providers, caregivers, and employees.
  • Our secure, cloud-based experience management (XM) solutions and advanced data analytics enable customer experience teams to engage and connect with the right people at the right time, uncover prescriptive insights, and take purposeful action to drive continuous improvement and measurable results across the lifecycle of care.
  • Over 70 innovative health systems across 4,000 sites in 14 countries already use Feedtrail to uncover explicit opportunities to improve human-centered care and advance better outcomes for people and the business of healthcare.
  • Learn more www.feedtrail.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

04.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 1701183753
E-mail: ir@synlab.com
Internet: www.synlab.com/
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
WKN: A2TSL7
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1237679

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1237679  04.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
