Synlab expects lower sales and operating profit in 2023

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Due to weakening demand for its PCR tests, laboratory specialist Synlab is lowering its targets for the current year. In 2023, revenues are expected to be around 2.7 billion euros, a tenth less than previously expected, as the SDax-listed company announced on Monday after the close of the stock exchange. Of this, only 16 to 18 percent should remain as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda margin). Previously, the Management Board had expected two percentage points more at both ends of the margin range. In addition to lower test volumes, the company also cited falling prices as a reason. Synlab shares came under pressure and were recently trading almost three percent lower on the Tradegate platform.

As Synlab further announced on the basis of preliminary figures, group sales in the past year fell by around 13.6 percent to 3.25 billion euros. At the same time, the adjusted Ebitda margin slumped from 32.1 percent in 2021 to around 23 percent now./ngu/he