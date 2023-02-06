Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. SYNLAB AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
  Report
2023-02-06
9.865 EUR   -4.59%
Synlab expects lower sales and operating profit in 2023

02/06/2023
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Due to weakening demand for its PCR tests, laboratory specialist Synlab is lowering its targets for the current year. In 2023, revenues are expected to be around 2.7 billion euros, a tenth less than previously expected, as the SDax-listed company announced on Monday after the close of the stock exchange. Of this, only 16 to 18 percent should remain as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda margin). Previously, the Management Board had expected two percentage points more at both ends of the margin range. In addition to lower test volumes, the company also cited falling prices as a reason. Synlab shares came under pressure and were recently trading almost three percent lower on the Tradegate platform.

As Synlab further announced on the basis of preliminary figures, group sales in the past year fell by around 13.6 percent to 3.25 billion euros. At the same time, the adjusted Ebitda margin slumped from 32.1 percent in 2021 to around 23 percent now./ngu/he


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SDAX -0.76% 13392.05 Delayed Quote.13.16%
SYNLAB AG -3.48% 9.98 Delayed Quote.-9.69%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 285 M 3 527 M 3 527 M
Net income 2022 246 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2022 1 519 M 1 631 M 1 631 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 2 291 M 2 486 M 2 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 25 750
Free-Float 75,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 10,34 €
Average target price 16,84 €
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Olivier Floreani Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sami Badarani Chief Financial Officer
David Raymond Ebsworth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Santiago Valor Garcia Chief Medical Officer
Henrik Andreasen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNLAB AG-9.69%2 486
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED6.24%10 568
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.11.41%6 015
NOVOGENE CO., LTD.26.87%2 006
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-16.61%1 897
NEOGENOMICS, INC.35.82%1 585