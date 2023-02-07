Synlab loses almost a quarter after further profit warning

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - After another profit warning, investors of Synlab have to cope with another heavy price loss. Shares in the laboratory services provider slumped 23.5 percent to a record low of 7.88 euros. Shareholders of the first hour had still had to pay 18 euros at the IPO in April 2021. At the height of the Corona pandemic, they had then even cost 25 euros.

Synlab became even more skeptical for sales and operating profit when it presented its figures with the outlook for 2023 due to lower demand and lower prices for its Corona tests. "Another profit warning" - that's how JPMorgan analyst David Adlington headlined his initial reaction to the disclosures.

The midpoint of the new targets means massive revisions to market expectations of 10 percent in revenue, 20 percent in adjusted operating profit and as much as 30 percent in adjusted earnings per share, Adlington said. He currently rates Synlab a "neutral."

Christophe-Raphael Ganet of investment house Oddo BHF even promptly threw in the towel and turned his "Outperform" into an "Underperform". "The Covid cliff is now a reality," he wrote. However, he finds the low impetus from acquisitions particularly surprising./ag/mis