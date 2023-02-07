Advanced search
    SYAB   DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB AG

(SYAB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:48:30 2023-02-07 am EST
8.033 EUR   -19.51%
05:21aOddo BHF downgrades Synlab to 'Underperform' - Target down to 9.50
DP
05:10aSynlab loses almost a quarter after further profit warning
DP
04:09aSYNLAB : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
Synlab loses almost a quarter after further profit warning

02/07/2023 | 05:10am EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - After another profit warning, investors of Synlab have to cope with another heavy price loss. Shares in the laboratory services provider slumped 23.5 percent to a record low of 7.88 euros. Shareholders of the first hour had still had to pay 18 euros at the IPO in April 2021. At the height of the Corona pandemic, they had then even cost 25 euros.

Synlab became even more skeptical for sales and operating profit when it presented its figures with the outlook for 2023 due to lower demand and lower prices for its Corona tests. "Another profit warning" - that's how JPMorgan analyst David Adlington headlined his initial reaction to the disclosures.

The midpoint of the new targets means massive revisions to market expectations of 10 percent in revenue, 20 percent in adjusted operating profit and as much as 30 percent in adjusted earnings per share, Adlington said. He currently rates Synlab a "neutral."

Christophe-Raphael Ganet of investment house Oddo BHF even promptly threw in the towel and turned his "Outperform" into an "Underperform". "The Covid cliff is now a reality," he wrote. However, he finds the low impetus from acquisitions particularly surprising./ag/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SYNLAB AG
Financials
Sales 2022 3 285 M 3 527 M 3 527 M
Net income 2022 228 M 245 M 245 M
Net Debt 2022 1 519 M 1 631 M 1 631 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,06x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 2 211 M 2 374 M 2 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 25 750
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart SYNLAB AG
SYNLAB AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,98 €
Average target price 16,84 €
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Olivier Floreani Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sami Badarani Chief Financial Officer
David Raymond Ebsworth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Santiago Valor Garcia Chief Medical Officer
Henrik Andreasen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNLAB AG-12.84%2 374
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED3.90%10 199
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.11.41%5 992
NOVOGENE CO., LTD.26.87%1 973
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-12.97%1 967
NEOGENOMICS, INC.35.82%1 483