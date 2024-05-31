EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Delisting

SYNLAB AG: Cinven announces public delisting acquisition offer | Conclusion of Delisting Agreement



SYNLAB AG (“SYNLAB”; FSE: SYAB) has today signed a delisting agreement (“Delisting Agreement”) with Ephios Bidco GmbH, a subsidiary of Ephios Luxembourg S.à r.l., both holding companies controlled by investment funds advised by Cinven Limited.

Concurrently, Ephios BidCo GmbH announced its decision to make a public delisting acquisition offer to the shareholders of SYNLAB to acquire all shares outstanding of SYNLAB (“Offer”) not directly held by it. Ephios BidCo GmbH already holds approx. 86% of the voting rights in SYNLAB. The Offer will not be subject to any conditions.

The Delisting Agreement provides that, subject to the review of the published offer document and within the scope of and in compliance with its legal obligations, SYNLAB will file an application for revocation of the admission of the SYNLAB shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange prior to the expiry of the Acceptance Period. After the revocation of the listing has taken effect, SYNLAB's shares will no longer be admitted to trading and traded on a domestic regulated market or a comparable market abroad.





