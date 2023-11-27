Real-time Estimate
Official SYNLAB AG press release
SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
November 27, 2023 at 10:57 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SYNLAB AG
SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.11.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
SYNLAB AG Street:
Moosacher Straße 88 Postal code:
80809 City:
Munich Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
984500883BA5AQ14C037 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
5.38 %
1.99 %
7.37 %
222222222 Previous notification
5.08 %
1.99 %
7.07 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2TSL71
0
11957050
0.00 %
5.38 % Total
11957050
5.38 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Swap
27/09/2027
n/a
cash settled
4430000
1.99 %
Total
4430000
1.99 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Elliott Advisors GP LLC
%
%
% Elliott Associates, L.P.
%
%
% Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
%
%
% The Liverpool Limited Partnership
%
%
% -
%
%
% Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Elliott Advisors GP LLC
%
%
% Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
%
%
% Elliott Special GP, LLC
%
%
% Elliott Associates, L.P.
%
%
% Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
%
%
% The Liverpool Limited Partnership
%
%
% -
%
%
% Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Elliott Advisors GP LLC
%
%
% Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
%
%
% Elliott Associates, L.P.
%
%
% Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
%
%
% The Liverpool Limited Partnership
%
%
% -
%
%
% Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Elliott Special GP, LLC
%
%
% Elliott Associates, L.P.
%
%
% Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
%
%
% The Liverpool Limited Partnership
%
%
% -
%
%
% Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Braxton Associates, Inc.
%
%
% Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
%
%
% Elliott Special GP, LLC
%
%
% Elliott Associates, L.P.
%
%
% Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
%
%
% The Liverpool Limited Partnership
%
%
% -
%
%
% Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Braxton Associates, Inc.
%
%
% Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
%
%
% Elliott Associates, L.P.
%
%
% Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
%
%
% The Liverpool Limited Partnership
%
%
% -
%
%
% Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Elliott Asset Management LLC
%
%
% Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
%
%
% Elliott Special GP, LLC
%
%
% Elliott Associates, L.P.
%
%
% Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
%
%
% The Liverpool Limited Partnership
%
%
% -
%
%
% Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Elliott Asset Management LLC
%
%
% Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
%
%
% Elliott Associates, L.P.
%
%
% Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
%
%
% The Liverpool Limited Partnership
%
%
% -
%
%
% Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Elliott International Advisors GP LLC
%
%
% Elliott International Special GP, LLC
%
%
% Hambledon, Inc.
%
%
% Elliott International, L.P.
3.66 %
%
5.01 % -
%
%
% Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc.
%
%
% Elliott International Special GP, LLC
%
%
% Hambledon, Inc.
%
%
% Elliott International, L.P.
3.66 %
%
5.01 % -
%
%
% Paul E. Singer
%
%
% Elliott Investment Management GP LLC
%
%
% Elliott Investment Management L.P.
5.38 %
%
7.37 % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
27.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany Internet:
www.synlab.com/
End of News
EQS News Service
1782861 27.11.2023 CET/CEST
Synlab AG is a Germany based clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services provider. The Company is engaged in laboratory services for human and veterinary medicine, as well as environmental analysis.
More about the company
Average target price
10.86EUR
Spread / Average Target
-4.34% Consensus