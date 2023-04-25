NZ's Synlait cuts 2023 milk price, profit view on weak demand, prices

April 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk
on Wednesday cut its 2022-23 season base milk price forecast and
its 2023 profit outlook for a second straight time, as
constrained demand and poor dairy commodity prices underpinned
weak performance.
The company now expects a range between net loss after tax
of NZ$5 million ($3.07 million) and a net profit after tax
(NPAT) of NZ$5 million for 2023 as a dent in demand, higher
financing and supply chain costs ate into earnings.
Earlier in March, Synlait forecast lower net profit after
tax in the range of NZ$15 million to NZ$25 million for fiscal
2023 due to cooling demand and higher costs.
The company said demand reduction from one of its customers
affected consumer-packaged infant formula volumes and base
powder production leading to an NPAT impact of NZ$16.5 million
in 2023.
The company, which exports most of its milk products,
largely relies on international milk prices, which have been
steadily increasing since the start of this year, according to
the latest Global Dairy Trade auction.
The dairy milk producer reduced its forecast base milk price
to NZ$8.30 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from the earlier
forecast of NZ$8.50 per kgMS.
"The slower-than-expected Chinese recovery and a negative
shift in sentiment towards the broader global economy have
resulted in falling commodity prices, underpinning Synlait's
decision to reduce its forecast," the company said.
($1 = 1.6295 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Arun Koyyur)