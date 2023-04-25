Advanced search
    SML   NZSMLE0001S9

SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED

(SML)
2023-04-19
2.140 NZD   -1.83%
05:48pNZ's Synlait cuts 2023 milk price, profit view on weak demand, prices
05:03pNew Zealand's Synlait cuts 2023 milk price, profit forecasts
04/20Synlait Milk Limited Appoints Cathy Gamlen as Director of People & Culture, Effective 1 August 2023
NZ's Synlait cuts 2023 milk price, profit view on weak demand, prices

04/25/2023
April 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk on Wednesday cut its 2022-23 season base milk price forecast and its 2023 profit outlook for a second straight time, as constrained demand and poor dairy commodity prices underpinned weak performance.

The company now expects a range between net loss after tax of NZ$5 million ($3.07 million) and a net profit after tax (NPAT) of NZ$5 million for 2023 as a dent in demand, higher financing and supply chain costs ate into earnings.

Earlier in March, Synlait forecast lower net profit after tax in the range of NZ$15 million to NZ$25 million for fiscal 2023 due to cooling demand and higher costs.

The company said demand reduction from one of its customers affected consumer-packaged infant formula volumes and base powder production leading to an NPAT impact of NZ$16.5 million in 2023.

The company, which exports most of its milk products, largely relies on international milk prices, which have been steadily increasing since the start of this year, according to the latest Global Dairy Trade auction.

The dairy milk producer reduced its forecast base milk price to NZ$8.30 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from the earlier forecast of NZ$8.50 per kgMS.

"The slower-than-expected Chinese recovery and a negative shift in sentiment towards the broader global economy have resulted in falling commodity prices, underpinning Synlait's decision to reduce its forecast," the company said. ($1 = 1.6295 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur)


ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -1.93% 130.9795 Real-time Quote.-5.38%
SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED -1.83% 2.14 End-of-day quote.-39.38%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 625 M 999 M 999 M
Net income 2023 15,9 M 9,75 M 9,75 M
Net Debt 2023 388 M 239 M 239 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 468 M 288 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 37,4%
Synlait Milk Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,14 NZD
Average target price 3,03 NZD
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant Watson Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stowell Chief Financial Officer & GM-Supply Chain
Simon Robertson Chairman
Glenn Laing Operations Director & Head-Manufacturing
Paul McGilvary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED-39.38%287
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.26%25 389
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-12.43%15 611
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.26%7 645
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-2.50%7 113
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-8.15%6 270
