NZ's Synlait cuts 2023 milk price, profit view on weak demand, prices

April 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk on Wednesday cut its 2022-23 season base milk price forecast and its 2023 profit outlook for a second straight time, as constrained demand and poor dairy commodity prices underpinned weak performance.

The company now expects a range between net loss after tax of NZ$5 million ($3.07 million) and a net profit after tax (NPAT) of NZ$5 million for 2023 as a dent in demand, higher financing and supply chain costs ate into earnings.

Earlier in March, Synlait forecast lower net profit after tax in the range of NZ$15 million to NZ$25 million for fiscal 2023 due to cooling demand and higher costs.

The company said demand reduction from one of its customers affected consumer-packaged infant formula volumes and base powder production leading to an NPAT impact of NZ$16.5 million in 2023.

The company, which exports most of its milk products, largely relies on international milk prices, which have been steadily increasing since the start of this year, according to the latest Global Dairy Trade auction.

The dairy milk producer reduced its forecast base milk price to NZ$8.30 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from the earlier forecast of NZ$8.50 per kgMS.

"The slower-than-expected Chinese recovery and a negative shift in sentiment towards the broader global economy have resulted in falling commodity prices, underpinning Synlait's decision to reduce its forecast," the company said. ($1 = 1.6295 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur)