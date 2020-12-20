Log in
NZ's Synlait expects 2021 profit to halve after a2 Milk cuts sales outlook

12/20/2020 | 03:31pm EST
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Dairy producer Synlait Milk said on Monday its full-year profit would halve as a result of key customer and shareholder a2 Milk trimming its guidance after the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand in China.

Synlait now expects net profit after tax for fiscal 2021 to be about half of last year's result, and total consumer-packaged infant formula volumes to be about 35% lower.

The company's net profit after tax for the 12 months to July 31 had come at NZ$75.2 million ($53.54 million).

a2 Milk on Friday lowered its half yearly and full yearly revenue guidance.

Synlait told shareholders that there has been no disruption to manufacturing or demand for its lactoferrin ingredient or consumer-goods businesses, and said it was actively taking steps mitigate the impact of this development.

($1 = 1.4045 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1 0.06% 15.64 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED -3.00% 4.85 End-of-day quote.-45.44%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED -22.10% 11 End-of-day quote.-26.76%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 404 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net income 2021 73,4 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net Debt 2021 351 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 060 M 755 M 756 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Synlait Milk Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,58 NZD
Last Close Price 4,85 NZD
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leon Matthew Clement Chief Executive Officer
Graeme Roderick Milne Chairman
Mark Toomey Operations Director
Angela Dixon Chief Financial Officer
Roger Schwarzenbach General Manager-Innovation & Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED-45.44%755
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.31.54%37 871
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED37.14%21 997
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED87.32%19 752
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS13.72%9 974
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.63%8 738
