NZ's Synlait expects 2021 profit to halve after a2 Milk cuts sales outlook

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Dairy producer Synlait Milk said
on Monday its full-year profit would halve as a result of key
customer and shareholder a2 Milk trimming its guidance
after the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand in China.
Synlait now expects net profit after tax for fiscal 2021 to
be about half of last year's result, and total consumer-packaged
infant formula volumes to be about 35% lower.
The company's net profit after tax for the 12 months to July
31 had come at NZ$75.2 million ($53.54 million).
a2 Milk on Friday lowered its half yearly and full yearly
revenue guidance.
Synlait told shareholders that there has been no disruption
to manufacturing or demand for its lactoferrin ingredient or
consumer-goods businesses, and said it was actively taking steps
mitigate the impact of this development.
($1 = 1.4045 New Zealand dollars)
