Synlait Milk's Dairyworks sells Deep South ice cream brand

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd said on Monday
its unit Dairyworks had sold its Deep South ice cream operations
to New Zealand-based food company Talley's Group, as it looks
trim its portfolio and focus on its core cheese business.
Synlait, which is part-owned by a2 Milk Company,
did not disclose the deal value, but said it would take effect
from Nov. 12.
The Deep South brand is about 42 years old, and was acquired
by Dairyworks in 2016.
"While Deep South is a successful part of our current
portfolio, ice cream is not our core business. The brand has
strong growth potential for a business more focused on ice
cream," said Dairyworks Chief Executive Officer Tim Carter.
"Dairyworks is going through a period of rapid expansion in
our core categories of cheese, speciality cheese, yogurt, and
convenience butters."
Dairy companies in New Zealand have been selling down
non-core assets in a bid to reduce debt, improve earnings and
overall operations.
Last year, Fonterra, the world's largest dairy
exporter, unveiled plans to halt overseas expansion and sold its
Tip Top ice cream business to UK-based Froneri and its 50% stake
in DFE Pharma to a fund managed by British private equity and
investment advisory firm CVC Capital Partners.
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)