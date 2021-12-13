A Synthetic Live Bacterial Therapeutic Organism for the Treatment of the Human Metabolic Disease Phenylketonuria, Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution & Design (SEED) Conference

concentration in the blood by 38% compared with the unengineered EcN control, independent of dietary protein intake. Additionally, we established that the breakdown product of Phe by PAL, trans-cinnamate (TCA), was quantitatively converted to hippurate and excreted in urine in vivo, and could act as a non-invasive biomarker of SYNB1618 activity. In healthy Cynomolgus monkeys, we found that SYNB1618 significantly blunted an increase in serum Phe after an oral dietary challenge. Additionally, SYNB1618 was detectable in murine and primate feces after a single oral dose, permitting the evaluation of pharmacodynamic properties. Finally, in a phase I dose escalation trial in healthy human volunteers, SYNB1618 administration resulted in a dose-dependent recovery of urinary hippurate excretion. Our results define a strategy for the translation of live synthetic bacterial therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic disease.

PAL converts Phenylalanine to TCA, a SYNB1618-specific reaction. TCA is further converted to hippurate (HA) in the liver and excreted in urine. (B) Groups of mice housed in metabolic cages were gavaged orally with TCA, and urine was collected over 4 hours . Urinary hippurate concentration was measured by LC- MS/MS and multiplied by urinary volume to calculate the total quantity of HA excreted. TCA was converted to HA in a 1:1 ratio across all dose groups, thus allowing its use as a quantitative biomarker of strain activity.

(A) Pahenu2/enu2 mice, a genetic model for PKU, were housed in metabolic cages and gavaged orally with the indicated number of cells of wild type Nissle (EcN) or SYNB1618. Urine was collected over 4 hours and analyzed by LC-MS/MS to quantify hippurate excretion. Animals dosed with SYNB1618 display

B)dose-dependent excretion of hippurate. Each dot represents collection from a metabolic cage housing 3 mice per cage. (B) Pahenu2/enu2 mice (n = 9/group) maintained on a phenylalanine deficient diet were housed in metabolic cages and bled, followed by subcutaneous phenylalanine administration and oral gavage of 5 x 1010 CFU of EcN or SYNB1618. The y-axis represents the change in serum Phe before and 4 hours post- phenylalanine injection. A significant decrease in serum Phe was observed in mice gavaged with SYNB1618 compared to EcN (P = 0.0002). (C) Urine was collected from mice in panel

(B) over 4 hours and analyzed by LC-MS/MS to quantify hippurate excretion. Each dot represents a metabolic cage housing 3 mice/cage. These data demonstrate that SYNB1618 can significantly reduce serum Phe independent from dietary protein intake with concomitant excretion of hippurate in urine.