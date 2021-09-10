Safety and Tolerability of an Oxalate-Consuming Synthetic Biotic Medicine: SYNB8802 in Healthy Volunteers with Induced Dietary Hyperoxaluria: American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting

Enteric Hyperoxaluria

Significant disease burden leading to kidney stones and chronic kidney disease

Enteric Hyperoxaluria results when increased oxalate is absorbed due to underlying GI disease, causing high urinary oxalate levels

Elevated urinary oxalate levels causes recurrent kidney stones and renal failure

Oxalate arises from a variety of dietary and endogenous sources and is an end-product of human metabolism

Commonly observed in patients with underlying GI disorders affecting fat absorption (bariatric surgery, IBD, cystic fibrosis, short bowel syndrome, chronic biliary or pancreatic pathologies)

Current therapeutic options are limited to correcting the underlying GI disorder, intensive dietary modifications, and use of calcium salts to bind oxalate in the gut. Efficacy of these interventions not well documented.