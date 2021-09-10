Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Synlogic, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SYBX   US87166L1008

SYNLOGIC, INC.

(SYBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safety and Tolerability of an Oxalate-Consuming Synthetic Biotic Medicine: SYNB8802 in Healthy Volunteers with Induced Dietary Hyperoxaluria: American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting

09/10/2021 | 09:22am EDT
Safety and Tolerability of an Oxalate- Consuming Synthetic Biotic Medicine: SYNB8802 in Healthy Volunteers with Induced Dietary Hyperoxaluria

Marja Puurunen*, William S. Denney, Shawn Searle, Sushama Scalera, Andrew Marsh, David Lubkowicz, Caroline Kurtz, Aoife Brennan, Richard Riese

(Abstract 21-6087)

Presented by Dr. William S. Denney, CSO, Human Predictions

9 September 2021 American Urological

Association (AUA) Annual Meeting

AMERICAN UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATION'S 2021 ANNUAL MEETING | 1

Disclosures

William S. Denney is a consultant for Synlogic and does not own stock or options in the Company.

2

Enteric Hyperoxaluria

Significant disease burden leading to kidney stones and chronic kidney disease

Enteric Hyperoxaluria results when increased oxalate is absorbed due to underlying GI disease, causing high urinary oxalate levels

Elevated urinary oxalate levels causes recurrent kidney stones and renal failure

Oxalate arises from a variety of dietary and endogenous sources and is an end-product of human metabolism

Commonly observed in patients with underlying GI disorders affecting fat absorption (bariatric surgery, IBD, cystic fibrosis, short bowel syndrome, chronic biliary or pancreatic pathologies)

Current therapeutic options are limited to correcting the underlying GI disorder, intensive dietary modifications, and use of calcium salts to bind oxalate in the gut. Efficacy of these interventions not well documented.

3

Reduction of urinary oxalate leads to reduced kidney stone events

Need for novel therapeutic options

Pathophysiology of

Sources of Oxalate

Malabsorption

Under normal conditions, dietary calcium forms a complex with oxalate in the gut lumen and renders it insoluble.

Increased free fatty acids in the gut can lead to increased soluble oxalate in the colon and increased colonic absorption by preventing the formation of the calcium- oxalate complex

Result is elevated urinary oxalate levels

20% decrease in UOx was associated with 25% reduction in the annual odds of a future stone event

in a large observational study [1]

[1] D'Costa MR, Kausz AT, Carroll KJ, Ingimarsson JP, Enders FT, Mara KC, Mehta RA, Lieske JC. Subsequent urinary stone events are predicted by the magnitude of

4

urinary oxalate excretion in enteric hyperoxaluria. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2020 Dec 26:gfaa281. doi: 10.1093/ndt/gfaa281. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33367720.

Engineering a non-pathogenic bacteria to consume oxalate

Consume Oxalate

in the GI Tract

Reduce Oxalate in

the urine

Toxin

Inducer

+

Effector

Promoter

Biomarker

Biomarker

Non-pathogenic

Programable,

bacterial chassis

engineering

Designed to consume oxalate in each GI compartment, throughout GI tract

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Synlogic Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 13:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,47 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 84,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 167 M 167 M -
EV / Sales 2021 175x
EV / Sales 2022 408x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart SYNLOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Synlogic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNLOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,18 $
Average target price 9,33 $
Spread / Average Target 194%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aoife M. Brennan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregg D. Beloff Chief Financial Officer
Peter Barrett Chairman
David L. Hava Chief Scientific Officer
Antoine Awad Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNLOGIC, INC.47.22%167
MODERNA, INC.336.41%184 030
LONZA GROUP AG35.65%62 456
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.45.83%50 064
CELLTRION, INC.-25.07%31 435
SEAGEN INC.-14.59%27 216