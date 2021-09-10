Safety and Tolerability of an Oxalate-Consuming Synthetic Biotic Medicine: SYNB8802 in Healthy Volunteers with Induced Dietary Hyperoxaluria: American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting

Oxalate arises from a variety of dietary and endogenous sources and is an end-product of human metabolism
Commonly observed in patients with underlying GI disorders affecting fat absorption (bariatric surgery, IBD, cystic fibrosis, short bowel syndrome, chronic biliary or pancreatic pathologies)
Current therapeutic options are limited to correcting the underlying GI disorder, intensive dietary modifications, and use of calcium salts to bind oxalate in the gut. Efficacy of these interventions not well documented.
3
Reduction of urinary oxalate leads to reduced kidney stone events
Need for novel therapeutic options
Pathophysiology of
Sources of Oxalate
Malabsorption
• Under normal conditions, dietary calcium forms a complex with oxalate in the gut lumen and renders it insoluble.
• Increased free fatty acids in the gut can lead to increased soluble oxalate in the colon and increased colonic absorption by preventing the formation of the calcium- oxalate complex
• Result is elevated urinary oxalate levels
20% decrease in UOx was associated with 25% reduction in the annual odds of a future stone event
in a large observational study [1]
[1] D'Costa MR, Kausz AT, Carroll KJ, Ingimarsson JP, Enders FT, Mara KC, Mehta RA, Lieske JC. Subsequent urinary stone events are predicted by the magnitude of
4
urinary oxalate excretion in enteric hyperoxaluria. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2020 Dec 26:gfaa281. doi: 10.1093/ndt/gfaa281. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33367720.
Engineering a non-pathogenic bacteria to consume oxalate
Consume Oxalate
in the GI Tract
Reduce Oxalate in
the urine
Toxin
Inducer
+
Effector
Promoter
Biomarker
Biomarker
Non-pathogenic
Programable,
bacterial chassis
engineering
Designed to consume oxalate in each GI compartment, throughout GI tract
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Synlogic Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 13:21:08 UTC.