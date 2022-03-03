Synlogic : Announces Appointment of Michael Jensen as Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K

Synlogic Announces Appointment of Michael Jensen as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 3, 2022 - Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for metabolic and immunological diseases through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology, today announced the appointment of Michael Jensen as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jensen brings extensive and diversified experience within global pharmaceutical and medical device companies to Synlogic, spanning analytics, financial management, information systems, and operations.

"I am delighted to welcome Michael to Synlogic," said Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., Synlogic President and Chief Executive Officer. "Michael has an impressive finance and operations background from his roles at multiple biopharma and healthcare companies. This broad experience will be critical as we progress toward late phase development."

"I'm excited to join Synlogic during such a transformational and pivotal time as we are on track to begin a Phase 3 study for our lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU) in the second half of this year," said Mr. Jensen. "I see great promise in the future of Synlogic as we advance our clinical-stage drug candidates and ongoing research to address unmet medical needs and change patients' lives through Synlogic's approach to treating diseases in entirely new ways through the promise of synthetic biology."

Prior to joining Synlogic, Mr. Jensen was the CFO at Intrinsic Therapeutics, a commercial-stage medical device company focused on delivering treatments to improve surgical efficacy. Prior to Intrinsic, Mr. Jensen held financial leadership roles at several biotech and healthcare companies including Taconic Biosciences, Straumann North America, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Novartis, and Novo Nordisk Inc. He holds a Master of Economics and Business Administration degree from Copenhagen Business School in Copenhagen, Denmark, and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Towson University in Baltimore, MD.

About Synlogic