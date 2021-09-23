Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synlogic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYBX   US87166L1008

SYNLOGIC, INC.

(SYBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synlogic : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock (Form 8-K)

09/23/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Synlogic Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-September 22, 2021- Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Synlogic. Synlogic intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Synlogic pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-258151) filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on July 30, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or by phone at 877-821-7388; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in Synlogic's business, including those described in the company's periodic

filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks facing Synlogic can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's periodic reports, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof, each available on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT:

Daniel Rosan, Synlogic, Inc., Phone: 617-207-5509, Email: dan.rosan@synlogictx.com

Disclaimer

Synlogic Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 20:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYNLOGIC, INC.
04:42pSYNLOGIC : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock (Form 8-K)
PU
04:35pSYNLOGIC, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial State..
AQ
09:23aWall Street Set for Another Round of Gains, Jobless Claims Rise
MT
08:57aHealth Care Stocks Slightly Higher in Premarket Thursday
MT
03:10aSYNLOGIC : Prices Common Stock Offering at $3 Per Share
MT
09/22SYNLOGIC : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
09/22SYNLOGIC : Launches Share Offering -- Stock Dives 10% After-Hours
MT
09/22SYNLOGIC : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
09/20Top Midday Gainers
MT
09/20SYNLOGIC : Piper Sandler Adjusts Synlogic PT to $9 From $7, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNLOGIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,47 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 84,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 183 M 183 M -
EV / Sales 2021 210x
EV / Sales 2022 452x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart SYNLOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Synlogic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNLOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,49 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 187%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aoife M. Brennan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregg D. Beloff Chief Financial Officer
Peter Barrett Chairman
David L. Hava Chief Scientific Officer
Antoine Awad Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNLOGIC, INC.61.57%183
MODERNA, INC.321.86%177 895
LONZA GROUP AG33.58%61 006
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.97%49 771
CELLTRION, INC.-23.26%31 824
SEAGEN INC.-3.41%30 776