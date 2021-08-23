Synlogic : Development of a Synthetic Biotic, SYNB8802, for the Treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria, American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week

All authors are employees of Synlogic Operating Company, Inc. and are stock and/or share owners of Synlogic, Inc.

Figure 1: Schematic of SYNB8802. EcN was chromosomally modified to integrate OxlT, ScaaE3, OxdC, and Frc under the control of PfnrS. The thyA and several structural genes within the endogenous prophage were deleted from the genome. Abbreviations: EcN: E. coli Nissle, OxlT = oxalate/formate antiporter; ScaaE3 = oxalyl-CoA synthetase; OxdC = oxalate decarboxylase; FRC = formyl-CoA transferase; ATP = adenosine triphosphate; AMP = adenosine monophosphate; PPi = pyrophosphate; ΔthyA = thymidylate synthase knock out.

Engineered Strain SYNB8802 Consumes Oxalate and Produces Formate In Vitro

Figure 2: In Vitro 13C-oxalateconsumption and 13C-formateproduction. EcN and SYNB8802 were grown and incubated statically and supernatant samples were removed at 30 and 60 minutes to determine the concentrations of 13C-oxalate and 13C-formate by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Statistical analysis was performed using two-way repeated measures analysis followed by Sidak's multiple comparison test. **p < 0.01, ****p < 0.0001.

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 5