  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Synlogic, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SYBX   US87166L1008

SYNLOGIC, INC.

(SYBX)
  Report
Synlogic : Development of a Synthetic Biotic, SYNB8802, for the Treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria, American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week

08/23/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
Development of a Synthetic Biotic, SYNB8802, for the

Treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Lauren Renaud, David Lubkowicz, Sarani Ghoshal, Nick Horvath, Pip

Reeder, Chris Bergeron, Courtney Chen, Michael James, Pat Cantarella,

Mark Charbonneau, Ron Shmueli, JR Gao, Vincent Isabella and Mylene

Perreault.

Synlogic Operating Company, Inc., Cambridge, MA

Disclosures

  • All authors are employees of Synlogic Operating Company, Inc. and are stock and/or share owners of Synlogic, Inc.

Enteric Hyperoxaluria

Disease Overview

Enteric Hyperoxaluria (EH)

  • Enteric hyperoxaluria (EH) is a metabolic disease that results from an excessive absorption of dietary oxalate.
  • EH occurs mainly in patients with underlying gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, including post gastric bypass surgery, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, pancreatitis, and short bowel syndrome.
  • Increased GI oxalate absorption results in elevated urinary oxalate levels and contributes to kidney stone formation, nephrocalcinosis, crystallopathy and other adverse renal outcomes.

Hyperoxaluria Kidney stones

Objective: Engineer an Escherichia coli Nissle 1917 strain to metabolize oxalate for the treatment for Enteric Hyperoxaluria

Adapted from Immunity, microbiota and kidney disease. Nat Rev. Nephrol 2019.

Engineered EcN has the Potential to Consume Oxalate Throughout the GI Tract

GI Based Therapies Have Demonstrated Lowering of Systemic Oxalate

Dietary Oxalate

Oxalate can be absorbed throughout GI tract.

Stomach

oral enzyme

(i.e. Reloxaliase)

Small

oral enzyme

intestine

(i.e. Reloxaliase)

Colon

colonizing microbes

(i.e. O. formigenes)

SYNB8802

Figure 1: Schematic of SYNB8802. EcN was chromosomally modified to integrate OxlT, ScaaE3, OxdC, and Frc under the control of PfnrS. The thyA and several structural genes within the endogenous prophage were deleted from the genome. Abbreviations: EcN: E. coli Nissle, OxlT = oxalate/formate antiporter; ScaaE3 = oxalyl-CoA synthetase; OxdC = oxalate decarboxylase; FRC = formyl-CoA transferase; ATP = adenosine triphosphate; AMP = adenosine monophosphate; PPi = pyrophosphate; ΔthyA = thymidylate synthase knock out.

Intestinal Degradation of Oxalate Throughout GI Tract Could Enhance Oxalate Lowering

Engineered Strain SYNB8802 Consumes Oxalate and Produces Formate In Vitro

Figure 2: In Vitro 13C-oxalateconsumption and 13C-formateproduction. EcN and SYNB8802 were grown and incubated statically and supernatant samples were removed at 30 and 60 minutes to determine the concentrations of 13C-oxalate and 13C-formate by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Statistical analysis was performed using two-way repeated measures analysis followed by Sidak's multiple comparison test. **p < 0.01, ****p < 0.0001.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,39 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 84,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 128 M 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 113x
EV / Sales 2022 303x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 87,9%
