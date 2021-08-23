Synlogic : Development of a Synthetic Biotic, SYNB8802, for the Treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria, American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week

Enteric hyperoxaluria (EH) is a metabolic disease that results from an excessive absorption of dietary oxalate.
EH occurs mainly in patients with underlying gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, including post gastric bypass surgery, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, pancreatitis, and short bowel syndrome.
Increased GI oxalate absorption results in elevated urinary oxalate levels and contributes to kidney stone formation, nephrocalcinosis, crystallopathy and other adverse renal outcomes.
Objective: Engineer an Escherichia coli Nissle 1917 strain to metabolize oxalate for the treatment for Enteric Hyperoxaluria
Adapted from Immunity, microbiota and kidney disease. Nat Rev. Nephrol 2019.
Engineered EcN has the Potential to Consume Oxalate Throughout the GI Tract
GI Based Therapies Have Demonstrated Lowering of Systemic Oxalate
Dietary Oxalate
Oxalate can be absorbed throughout GI tract.
Stomach
oral enzyme
(i.e. Reloxaliase)
Small
oral enzyme
intestine
(i.e. Reloxaliase)
Colon
colonizing microbes
(i.e. O. formigenes)
SYNB8802
Figure 1: Schematic of SYNB8802.EcN was chromosomally modified to integrateOxlT, ScaaE3, OxdC, and Frcunder the control of PfnrS. ThethyAand several structural genes within the endogenous prophage were deleted from the genome. Abbreviations: EcN: E. coli Nissle, OxlT = oxalate/formate antiporter; ScaaE3 = oxalyl-CoA synthetase; OxdC = oxalate decarboxylase; FRC = formyl-CoA transferase; ATP = adenosine triphosphate; AMP = adenosine monophosphate; PPi = pyrophosphate; ΔthyA = thymidylate synthase knock out.
Intestinal Degradation of Oxalate Throughout GI Tract Could Enhance Oxalate Lowering
Engineered Strain SYNB8802 Consumes Oxalate and Produces Formate In Vitro
Figure 2: In Vitro13C-oxalateconsumption and13C-formateproduction. EcN and SYNB8802 were grown and incubated statically and supernatant samples were removed at 30 and 60 minutes to determine the concentrations of 13C-oxalate and 13C-formate by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Statistical analysis was performed using two-way repeated measures analysis followed by Sidak's multiple comparison test. **p < 0.01, ****p < 0.0001.