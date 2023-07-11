By Ben Glickman

Shares of Synlogic rose Tuesday after the company received fast track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its phenylketonuria treatment.

The stock was up 10% to 55 cents in pre-market trading. Shares are down 32% year to date, as of Monday's close.

The Cambridge, Mass.-based biotechnology company said the FDA granted fast track designation to labafenogene marselecobac, Synlogic's treatment for phenylketonuria, or PKU, a metabolic disease with limited treatment options.

Fast track designation speeds up the review process for drugs which treat serious conditions and fill an unmet need. Synlogic is currently studying abafenogene marselecobac in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

The treatment has previously received rare disease designation and orphan drug designation from the FDA and orphan status from the European Medicines Agency.

