Synlogic : Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Presentation

11/05/2020 | 01:07pm EST

Bringing the Transformative Power of Synthetic Biology to Medicine

Q3 Financial Results & Business Update

5 November 2020

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-

looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the approach we are taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; statements regarding the potential of our platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases, including: metabolic diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the potential of our technology to treat phenylketonuria and cancer; the expected timing of our anticipated clinical trial initiations and availability of clinical data; the benefit of orphan drug and fast track status; the adequacy of our capital to support our future operations and our ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the results of our collaborations; and the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of our product candidates. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical development process; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, and in any subsequent filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 2

Opening Remarks

Dr. Aoife Brennan

MB CHB

President & CEO

3rd Quarter Highlights: Execution Across the Portfolio

Metabolic Programs

Rapidly progressed metabolic programs

  • SYNB1618 in PKU Phase 2 SynPheny-1 study initiated
  • IND for SYNB8802 in Enteric Hyperoxaluria opened and Phase 1 study initiated

Immunomodulation

Immunomodulation in immunology and oncology

  • SYNB1891 monotherapy continues to enroll: study update expected late 2020

Advanced exploratory work in IBD

We are the premier Synthetic Biology platform engineering bacterial Synthetic Biotic medicines

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 4

Synlogic Entering Data Rich Period In The Clinic

Expected Milestone

2020

2021

early

mid

late

early

mid

late

SYNB1618

Initiate Ph.2 study in PKU patients

initiated

PKU

Ph.2 Phe-loweringread-out

SYNB8802

Initiate IND-enabling studies

completed

Initiate Ph.1 study in HV and Patients

initiated

HOX

Ph.1 Patient Read-out

SYNB1891

Ph.1 Monotherapy interim update

Initiate Ph.1 Combination study arm

I/O

Ph.1 Combination therapy read-out

Significant Clinical Readouts Within Our Current Cash Window

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 5

3rd Quarter 2020 Summary Results

Balance Sheet (unaudited)

30 Sept 2020

30 June 2020

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short & Long Term Marketable Securities

$102.0 M

$109.1M

Three Months Ended

Statement of Operations (unaudited)

30 Sept 2020

30 Sept 2019

R&D Expenses

$10.5 M

$10.6 M

G&A Expenses

$3.0 M

$3.9 M

Net Loss

$(13.2 M)

$(13.3M)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted*

$(0.36)

$(0.39)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding *

36.3 M

34.2 M

Strong Cash Position With Runway Into 2022

* weighted average shares used in computing net loss per shares - basic and diluted

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 6

Progress in

Metabolic Programs

Dr. Richard Riese, MD, PhD Chief Medical Officer

Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Emerging treatment

SYNB1618 demonstrates

options will continue to

Phase 2 Phe-lowering

potential to lower Phe in

leave many patients

trial initiated

PKU patients

behind

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 8

Synlogic's Approach to Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Synthetic Biotic Mechanism of Action

Consume Phe in the GI Tract

Reduce Phe in the blood

Julia, living with PKU

PKU Program Status

SYNB1618 was able to consume Phe in healthy volunteers

Synlogic has initiated a Phase 2 Study in PKU patients (SynPheny-1)

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 9

SYNB1618 in the Clinic: Solid Oral HV Data Demonstrates Phe Lowering

  • D5-labeledPhe and biomarkers of strain activity measured at baseline and after treatment
  • Finding: SYNB1618 consumes Phe in the GI tract based on biomarkers in a dose dependent manner

Percent Change from Baseline in Plasma D5 Phe

cells)

Placebo

Placebo (n=12)

1e12 (n=18)

(live

1e12

2e12 (n=12)

Treatment

2e12

-30

-20

-10

0

10

%Change in D5 Phe AUC0-6

SYNB1618 Mechanism Confirmed: Accessed D5-Phe Tracer in Gut & Lowered Plasma D5-Phe

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 10

SynPheny-1 Phase 2 Proof of Concept Study in PKU

Fasting

Fasting

Phe

Dose 1

Dose 2

Dose 3

Phe Dose 4

1e11

3e11

1e12

2e12

Diet run-in

3 days

3 days

7 days

2 days

D5-Phe

6 days

D5-Phe

AUC

AUC

  • Demonstrate Phe Lowering in PKU Patients
    • Plasma Phe lowering in fasted state at 1 x 1012 live cells over 7 days
    • Post meal D5-Phe AUC lowering at 2 x 1012 live cells (not impacted by diet)
  • Validate PD Model
    • Understand relationship of strain specific biomarkers with plasma Phe lowering
  • Safety and Tolerability

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 11

Patient-Centered Clinical Trial Design & Execution

Directly informed by patient feedback on executing trials in the COVID era

Flexible design allowing home-based or office-based visits

Rigorous & personalized diet control to ensure consistent Phe intake, including 6-dayrun-in

Dose ramp to improve tolerability & compliance

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 12

Enteric Hyperoxaluria

Enteric Hyperoxaluria

results in significant

SYNB8802 has the potential

SYNB8802 Phase 1 clinical

kidney damage with no

to meaningfully lower

study initiated ahead of

available treatment

urinary oxalate levels

schedule

options

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 13

Synlogic's Approach to Enteric Hyperoxaluria

Dietary Sources of Oxalate

Synthetic Biotic Mechanism of Action

Consume Oxalate in the GI Tract

Reduce Oxalate in the urine

Hyperoxaluria

Kidney stones

Enteric Hyperoxaluria Program Status

SYNB8802 was able to consume oxalate in multiple animal models

Synlogic has initiated a Phase 1 Study in healthy volunteers

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 14

Enteric Hyperoxaluria: Phase 1 Design Provides PoC Opportunity

Phase 1a

Healthy Volunteers

Multiple Ascending Dose

  • High oxalate & low calcium diet run-in
  • Primary: Safety & tolerability
  • Secondary: Microbial kinetics of strain
  • Exploratory: Change in plasma and urine biomarkers

Phase 1b

Enteric Hyperoxaluria

Patients

Cross-over

  • TID dosing
  • N = 20 patients (Roux-en Y gastric bypass)
  • UOx >70 mg/day

Roux-en-y gastric bypass population provides opportunity to demonstrate urinary oxalate lowering in disease state

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 15

Concluding

Remarks

Dr. Aoife Brennan

MD CHB

President & CEO

Available For Questions

Aoife Brennan, MD CHB

Antoine Awad,

President & CEO

COO

David Hava, PhD CSO

Richard Riese, MD PhD

Gregg Beloff, JD MBA

CMO

Interim CFO

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 17

Disclaimer

Synlogic Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:06:04 UTC

