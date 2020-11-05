Synlogic : Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Presentation

Bringing the Transformative Power of Synthetic Biology to Medicine
Q3 Financial Results & Business Update
5 November 2020
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-
looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the approach we are taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; statements regarding the potential of our platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases, including: metabolic diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the potential of our technology to treat phenylketonuria and cancer; the expected timing of our anticipated clinical trial initiations and availability of clinical data; the benefit of orphan drug and fast track status; the adequacy of our capital to support our future operations and our ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the results of our collaborations; and the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of our product candidates. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical development process; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, and in any subsequent filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
Dr. Aoife Brennan
MB CHB
President & CEO
3rd Quarter Highlights: Execution Across the Portfolio
Metabolic Programs
Rapidly progressed metabolic programs
-
SYNB1618 in PKU Phase 2 SynPheny-1 study initiated
-
IND for SYNB8802 in Enteric Hyperoxaluria opened and Phase 1 study initiated
Immunomodulation
Immunomodulation in immunology and oncology
-
SYNB1891 monotherapy continues to enroll: study update expected late 2020
Advanced exploratory work in IBD
We are the premier Synthetic Biology platform engineering bacterial Synthetic Biotic medicines
Synlogic Entering Data Rich Period In The Clinic
3rd Quarter 2020 Summary Results
|
|
Progress in
Metabolic Programs
Dr. Richard Riese, MD, PhD Chief Medical Officer
Phenylketonuria (PKU)
|
Emerging treatment
|
|
SYNB1618 demonstrates
|
|
|
options will continue to
|
|
|
Phase 2 Phe-lowering
|
|
potential to lower Phe in
|
|
leave many patients
|
|
|
trial initiated
|
|
PKU patients
|
|
behind
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Synlogic's Approach to Phenylketonuria (PKU)
Synthetic Biotic Mechanism of Action
|
Consume Phe in the GI Tract
|
Reduce Phe in the blood
Julia, living with PKU
PKU Program Status
SYNB1618 was able to consume Phe in healthy volunteers
Synlogic has initiated a Phase 2 Study in PKU patients (SynPheny-1)
SYNB1618 in the Clinic: Solid Oral HV Data Demonstrates Phe Lowering
-
D5-labeledPhe and biomarkers of strain activity measured at baseline and after treatment
-
Finding: SYNB1618 consumes Phe in the GI tract based on biomarkers in a dose dependent manner
Percent Change from Baseline in Plasma D5 Phe
SYNB1618 Mechanism Confirmed: Accessed D5-Phe Tracer in Gut & Lowered Plasma D5-Phe
SynPheny-1 Phase 2 Proof of Concept Study in PKU
-
Demonstrate Phe Lowering in PKU Patients
-
-
Plasma Phe lowering in fasted state at 1 x 1012 live cells over 7 days
-
Post meal D5-Phe AUC lowering at 2 x 1012 live cells (not impacted by diet)
-
Validate PD Model
-
-
Understand relationship of strain specific biomarkers with plasma Phe lowering
-
Safety and Tolerability
Patient-Centered Clinical Trial Design & Execution
Directly informed by patient feedback on executing trials in the COVID era
Flexible design allowing home-based or office-based visits
Rigorous & personalized diet control to ensure consistent Phe intake, including 6-dayrun-in
Dose ramp to improve tolerability & compliance
Enteric Hyperoxaluria
|
Enteric Hyperoxaluria
|
|
|
|
|
results in significant
|
|
SYNB8802 has the potential
|
|
SYNB8802 Phase 1 clinical
|
kidney damage with no
|
|
to meaningfully lower
|
|
study initiated ahead of
|
available treatment
|
|
urinary oxalate levels
|
|
schedule
|
options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Synlogic's Approach to Enteric Hyperoxaluria
|
Dietary Sources of Oxalate
|
Synthetic Biotic Mechanism of Action
|
Consume Oxalate in the GI Tract
|
Reduce Oxalate in the urine
Hyperoxaluria
Kidney stones
Enteric Hyperoxaluria Program Status
SYNB8802 was able to consume oxalate in multiple animal models
Synlogic has initiated a Phase 1 Study in healthy volunteers
Enteric Hyperoxaluria: Phase 1 Design Provides PoC Opportunity
Phase 1a
Healthy Volunteers
Multiple Ascending Dose
-
High oxalate & low calcium diet run-in
-
Primary: Safety & tolerability
-
Secondary: Microbial kinetics of strain
-
Exploratory: Change in plasma and urine biomarkers
Phase 1b
Enteric Hyperoxaluria
Patients
Cross-over
-
TID dosing
-
N = 20 patients (Roux-en Y gastric bypass)
-
UOx >70 mg/day
Roux-en-y gastric bypass population provides opportunity to demonstrate urinary oxalate lowering in disease state
Concluding
Remarks
Dr. Aoife Brennan
MD CHB
President & CEO
Available For Questions
|
Aoife Brennan, MD CHB
|
Antoine Awad,
|
President & CEO
|
COO
David Hava, PhD CSO
|
Richard Riese, MD PhD
|
Gregg Beloff, JD MBA
|
CMO
|
Interim CFO
Disclaimer
