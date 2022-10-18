Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Synlogic, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SYBX   US87166L1008

SYNLOGIC, INC.

(SYBX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
1.164 USD   +7.75%
01:03pSynlogic : Transforming Medicine Through Synthetic Biology Presentation
PU
01:01pSynlogic Shares Rise 9% on Positive Phase 2 Trial Results for SYNB1934, SYNB1618
MT
08:33aSynlogic, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Synlogic : Transforming Medicine Through Synthetic Biology Presentation

10/18/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Transforming Medicine Through Synthetic Biology

Synpheny-1 Phase 2 Top-Line Results

October 18, 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "look forward," "estimate," "expect," "intend," on track," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic, may identify forward- looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's approach to Synthetic Biotics to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: inborn errors of metabolism and inflammatory and immune disorders; our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotics; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; and the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials of SYNB1618, SYNB1934, SYNB1353 and SYNB8802 and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

© 2022 SYNLOGIC. SYNPHENY-1 PHASE 2 TOP-LINE RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 2

Speakers

Aoife Brennan, MB ChB

Molly Harper

Caroline Kurtz, PhD.

President & CEO

Chief Business Officer

Chief Development Officer

© 2022 SYNLOGIC. SYNPHENY-1 PHASE 2 TOP-LINE RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 3

Opening Remarks

Dr. Aoife Brennan

President & CEO

© 2022 SYNLOGIC. SYNPHENY-1 PHASE 2 TOP-LINE RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 4

Phase 2 top-line

Expect to initiate

data confirm

PKU remains a

Phase 3 with

transformative

profound burden

SYNB1934 in H1

potential of

2023

SYNB1934

© 2022 SYNLOGIC. SYNPHENY-1 PHASE 2 TOP-LINE RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 5

Disclaimer

Synlogic Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 17:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
