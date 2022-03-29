Synmosa Biopharma : Board of Directors resolved to buy back common stocks

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/29 2.Purpose of the share repurchase:4,000,000 shares 3.Type of shares to be repurchased:Common stocks 4.Ceiling on total monetary amount of share repurchase (NTD):1,177,467,300 5.Scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/3/30~2022/5/29 6.No.of shares to be repurchased (shares):4,000,000 shares 7.Repurchase price range (NTD):NT$17.5 per share to NT$36.5 per share 8.Method for the repurchase: To buy back shares at a centralized securities exchange market 9.Shares to be repurchased as a percentage of total issued shares of the company (%): 1.28% 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held at the time of reporting (shares): 13,519,000 shares 11.Status of repurchases within three years prior to the time of reporting:None 12.Status of repurchases that have been reported but not yet completed: The last (thirteenth) execution rate was 100% 13.Minutes of the board of directors meeting that resolved for the share repurchase:NA 14.The Rules for Transfer of Shares set forth in Article 10 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by TWSE-listed and TPEx-Listed Companies:NA 15.The Rules for Conversion of Shares or the Rules for Subscription of Shares set forth in Article 11 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by TWSE-listed and TPEx-Listed Companies:NA 16.Declaration that the financial status of the company has been considered by the board of directors, and that its capital maintenance will not be affected:NA 17.Appraisal or opinion by a CPA or securities underwriter about the reasonableness of the share repurchase price:NA 18.Any other matters stipulated by the SFB:NA