Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Synmosa Biopharma Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4114   TW0004114004

SYNMOSA BIOPHARMA CORPORATION

(4114)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synmosa Biopharma : Board of Directors resolved to buy back common stocks

03/29/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SYNMOSA BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 15:53:26
Subject 
 Synmosa Board of Directors resolved to buy back
Synmosa common stocks
Date of events 2022/03/29 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/29
2.Purpose of the share repurchase:4,000,000 shares
3.Type of shares to be repurchased:Common stocks
4.Ceiling on total monetary amount of share repurchase (NTD):1,177,467,300
5.Scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/3/30~2022/5/29
6.No.of shares to be repurchased (shares):4,000,000 shares
7.Repurchase price range (NTD):NT$17.5 per share to NT$36.5 per share
8.Method for the repurchase:
To buy back shares at a centralized securities exchange market
9.Shares to be repurchased as a percentage of total
issued shares of the company (%):
1.28%
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held
at the time of reporting (shares):
13,519,000 shares
11.Status of repurchases within three years prior to
the time of reporting:None
12.Status of repurchases that have been reported but
not yet completed:
The last (thirteenth) execution rate was 100%
13.Minutes of the board of directors meeting that resolved
for the share repurchase:NA
14.The Rules for Transfer of Shares set forth in Article
10 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by
TWSE-listed and TPEx-Listed Companies:NA
15.The Rules for Conversion of Shares or the Rules for
Subscription of Shares set forth in Article 11 of the
Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by TWSE-listed
and TPEx-Listed Companies:NA
16.Declaration that the financial status of the company
 has been considered by the board of directors, and that
 its capital maintenance will not be affected:NA
17.Appraisal or opinion by a CPA or securities underwriter
 about the reasonableness of the share repurchase price:NA
18.Any other matters stipulated by the SFB:NA

Disclaimer

Synmosa Biopharma Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYNMOSA BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
04:04aSYNMOSA BIOPHARMA : Board of Directors resolved to buy back common stocks
PU
03:44aSYNMOSA BIOPHARMA : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution
PU
03:44aSYNMOSA BIOPHARMA : The Board of Synmosa resolves to increase capital stock by earnings re..
PU
03:34aSYNMOSA BIOPHARMA : The Company's 2021 consolidated financial statements have been reporte..
PU
03:34aSYNMOSA BIOPHARMA : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' M..
PU
02/10SYNMOSA BIOPHARMA : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' M..
PU
2021Synmosa Biopharma Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2021Synmosa Biopharma Corporation Announces Cash Dividend for 2020, Payable on October 28, ..
CI
2021Synmosa Biopharma Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
2021Synmosa Biopharma Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 038 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2020 638 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net Debt 2020 2 956 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 7 387 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart SYNMOSA BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Synmosa Biopharma Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNMOSA BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Hui Lin Chairman & General Manager
Hung Chin Pai Deputy GM, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Te Chuan Fan Independent Director
Hsiang Lang Liu Independent Director
Xiu Mei Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNMOSA BIOPHARMA CORPORATION5.30%256
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.95%467 625
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.41%323 895
PFIZER, INC.-9.77%299 612
ABBVIE INC.19.62%286 085
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.59%263 179