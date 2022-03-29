Synmosa Biopharma : Board of Directors resolved to buy back common stocks
03/29/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Provided by: SYNMOSA BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/03/29
Time of announcement
15:53:26
Subject
Synmosa Board of Directors resolved to buy back
Synmosa common stocks
Date of events
2022/03/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/29
2.Purpose of the share repurchase:4,000,000 shares
3.Type of shares to be repurchased:Common stocks
4.Ceiling on total monetary amount of share repurchase (NTD):1,177,467,300
5.Scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/3/30~2022/5/29
6.No.of shares to be repurchased (shares):4,000,000 shares
7.Repurchase price range (NTD):NT$17.5 per share to NT$36.5 per share
8.Method for the repurchase:
To buy back shares at a centralized securities exchange market
9.Shares to be repurchased as a percentage of total
issued shares of the company (%):
1.28%
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held
at the time of reporting (shares):
13,519,000 shares
11.Status of repurchases within three years prior to
the time of reporting:None
12.Status of repurchases that have been reported but
not yet completed:
The last (thirteenth) execution rate was 100%
13.Minutes of the board of directors meeting that resolved
for the share repurchase:NA
14.The Rules for Transfer of Shares set forth in Article
10 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by
TWSE-listed and TPEx-Listed Companies:NA
15.The Rules for Conversion of Shares or the Rules for
Subscription of Shares set forth in Article 11 of the
Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by TWSE-listed
and TPEx-Listed Companies:NA
16.Declaration that the financial status of the company
has been considered by the board of directors, and that
its capital maintenance will not be affected:NA
17.Appraisal or opinion by a CPA or securities underwriter
about the reasonableness of the share repurchase price:NA
18.Any other matters stipulated by the SFB:NA
Synmosa Biopharma Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:03:07 UTC.