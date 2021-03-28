Lifshitz Law Firm :, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, KSU, CP, PBCT, PRSP, PTVCA, RNET, MIK, SNX, TLND, TPCO and WSFS

NEW YORK, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KSU to CP for 0.489 CP shares and $90.00 in cash per KSU share.

Perspecta Inc. – (NYSE: PRSP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRSP to Peraton for $29.35 per share.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTVCA to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RNET to VSAT for 0.1845 VSAT common shares per share.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SNX and Tech Data Corporation.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MIK to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share.

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TLND to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 per share.

