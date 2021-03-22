Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates SYNNEX Corporation

03/22/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SYNNEX Corporation ("SYNNEX" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Tech Data, which is wholly owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) ("Apollo Funds"). Upon consummation of the transaction, the Company's shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined entity, with Apollo Funds owning approximately 45%.  The transaction is valued at approximately $7.2 billion.

If you own SYNNEX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/SNX/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether SYNNEX's board acted in the best interest of SYNNEX's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Tech Data, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to SYNNEX's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  f you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-synnex-corporation-301253044.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
