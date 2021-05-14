Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SYNNEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNX   US87162W1009

SYNNEX CORPORATION

(SNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SNX, ORBC, SLGG, and ATH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/14/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) in connection with the proposed acquisitionof the company by Tech Data, which is owned by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo").  Upon consummation of the transaction, SNX's shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined entity, with Apollo owning approximately 45%. If you own SNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/snx/

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by GI Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ORBC shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash for each share of ORBC common stock that they hold.  f you own ORBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/orbc/

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) in connection with the company's acquisition of privately-held Mobcrush Streaming, Inc. ("Mobcrush"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, current holders of Mobcrush common and preferred stock will receive 0.528 shares of the company's common stock for each share of Mobcrush that they hold, which will result in SLGG issuing approximately 12.5 million new shares to current Mobcrush stockholders. If you own SLGG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/slgg/ 

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) in conection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). Under the terms of the agreement, ATH shareholders will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock for each ATH share they own, representing implied consideration of $64.57 based upon Apollo's May 13, 2021 closing price of $56.20.  If you own ATH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ath/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-snx-orbc-slgg-and-ath-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301291877.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SYNNEX CORPORATION
03:30pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds SNX, ORBC, SLGG, and ATH Shareholders A..
PR
05/12SYNNEX CORPORATION  : Announces 16 Executives Named to CRN Women of the Channel ..
PR
05/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds SNX, ORBC, SLGG, and ATH Shareholders A..
PR
05/06SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companie..
PR
04/28SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - EBSB..
PR
04/27SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds KSU, SNX, SPRT, and NTEC Shareholders A..
PR
04/27FUDO SECURITY  : Teams with SYNNEX to Deliver Zero Trust Network Security Powere..
BU
04/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds KSU, SNX, SPRT, and NTEC Shareholders A..
PR
04/20SYNNEX CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
04/19SYNNEX  : Reports New $5 Billion Credit Facility
MT
More news