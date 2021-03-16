SYNNEX Corporation : Named Samsung Mobile Distribution Partner of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, today announced that SYNNEX was named Samsung 2020 Mobile Distribution Partner of the Year during Samsung's Virtual Experience: Business Reimagined. The virtual conference featured experts and industry insiders highlighting Samsung's work with its customers to reimagine their businesses in 2021.

Mobile Distribution Partner of the Year recognizes a top distribution partner based on total sales volume. SYNNEX continues to gain market share in key vertical markets and develop solutions to address the convergence of cloud, mobility and IoT. The company offers added support through dedicated inside and outside sales teams, a highly trained and certified team of design engineers, and vertical market experts.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team to provide exceptional support for our customers and for our vendors," said Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President Product Management, SYNNEX. "I am especially proud of SYNNEX' agile approach and alignment with Samsung to create solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

The past year saw unprecedented challenges for companies across the board, making it critical for them to stay agile and pivot where needed to continue operating. Samsung's distinguished partners supported customers throughout these challenges and while consistently delivering excellent service – all while growing and flourishing in the face of adversity.

"At Samsung we value our partnership with SYNNEX Corporation and the ideas they bring to the table. Over the course of the last year, our partners demonstrated their dedication to creating innovative solutions to support customers during challenging times," said Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, Displays. "We are pleased to show our gratitude and honor SYNNEX for their hard work and are excited to continue our partnership."

To learn more about Samsung through SYNNEX Corporation, email samsungmobility@synnex.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products and services across mobile devices, connected appliances, home entertainment, 5G networks and digital solutions. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

