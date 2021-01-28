Log in
SYNNEX CORPORATION

SYNNEX : PCTEL Adds SYNNEX to Its List of Distributors for Antennas

01/28/2021 | 08:51am EST
PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions, announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry.

“We are very pleased to announce our new distribution agreement with SYNNEX. This strategic relationship with SYNNEX will enhance our antenna business in the Industrial IoT market. PCTEL’s innovative and robust antenna portfolio, which solves complex wireless connectivity challenges, and SYNNEX’s customer relationships are the right combination to drive our customers’ digital transformation,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s Vice President & Chief Sales Officer. “We are looking forward to new opportunities to increase our presence in the high-growth market of Industrial IoT.”

Scott Young, Vice President of Product Management, SYNNEX, described what he sees as a tremendous opportunity to team with PCTEL in providing innovative solutions for SYNNEX partners.

“This agreement adds a leading and innovative antenna solutions option for our partners across all verticals,” Young said. “Additionally, PCTEL’s deep knowledge and relationships in the IoT market, along with our team’s expertise, bring new opportunities to our Public Sector and Federal partners as their customers continue to adopt AI and cloud technology.”

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
